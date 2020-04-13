Hulk Hogan Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s “Work Yourself Into A Shoot” Tweet

Despite not having been in WWE for over a year, Ronda Rousey is one of the most talked-about stars in wrestling at the moment. Rousey’s comments on Jackass star Steve-O’s podcast recently where she referred to wrestling matches as “fake fights” garnered strong reactions from some in the WWE locker room.

After public comments by Lana, Nia Jax, and Alexa Bliss, Rousey Tweeted out a statement about the difference between real MMA fights and choreographed wrestling performances.

Rousey then referenced a famous Tweet by Hulk Hogan when signing off social media for the night

Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks pic.twitter.com/hoif5DEGM8 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 12, 2020

Hogan’s original Tweet was sent nearly 8.5 years ago:

Goodnight HULKAMANIACS and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 16, 2011

Hulk Hogan Responds To Ronda Rousey’s “Work Yourself Into A Shoot” Tweet

Hogan responded to Rousey’s social media posts on Instagram:

“Wow that’s how I need to wake up every morning instead of coffee, marks always work themselves into a shoot especially when they are in the ring ,truer words have never been spoken, yo Travis love u guys. HH”

Rousey then responded:

“Thank you Balgrin!! I learned from the best!!” Rousey’s reply reads. “the Browsey House loves you!!??”

Rousey has stated previously that she could not pronounce the name “Hulk Hogan” as a kid. It came out “Balgrin” for some reason, so that’s what she referred to him as here. It’s also the name of a character in World of Warcraft.