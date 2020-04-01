Hulk Hogan Reveals Bicep Injury, Shows Off New Look (Photo)

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has revealed he has suffered a bicep injury while debuting a new, full-beared look.

Hogan accompanied the news with a photograph. The image showcases he is now sporting a full beard rather than his iconic handlebar mustache and five o’clock shadow. In his post, he joked how this injury makes him and WWE Superstar Rusev “long lost brothers!”

“Both of my biceps have been torn at the insertions for 25yrs,today I tore my right bicep where it goes in at my front deltoid,well I guess Rusev and I are long lost brothers! BROTHER. HH damn it burns!!!”

Rusev saw Hulk Hogan’s message and responded, writing, “We are just a couple of Real [American Flag Emoji].” The Superstar recently debuted a new look himself having shaved his head and grown a full beard.

Hulk Hogan’s nWo Hall Of Fame Induction

Hulk Hogan will once again be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He joins as part of the nWo alongside Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. The nWo joins Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Batista, The Bella Twins, JBL and The British Bulldog in the Class of 2020.

The Hall of Fame ceremony was due to take place during WrestleMania week leading into the show this weekend. The coronavirus pandemic, however, has forced WWE to cancel and reschedule several events related to ‘Mania. The Hall of Fame will reportedly now take place during SummerSlam weekend.