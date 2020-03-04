Humberto Carrillo Reflects On Teaming With Rey Mysterio

Humberto Carrillo has reflected on teaming up with Rey Mysterio this past Monday night on RAW ahead of his championship opportunity at Elimination Chamber.

WWE RAW Superstar Humberto Carrillo has opened up about teaming with wrestling legend Rey Mysterio. The two partnered up this past Monday night on RAW in a matchup against Angel Garza and the current United States Champion, Andrade.

Speaking backstage in a WWE.com exclusive, Carrillo confessed how teaming with Mysterio has been a childhood dream of his.

“It’s been a dream since I was a kid, I’ve always looked at Rey and all these lucha things that he made in WWE back in those days. I just feel blessed. Blessed for being here tonight, tagging with Rey Mysterio against my cousin, Angel Garza, and Andrade. I just feel very good.”

Humberto Carrillo Is Ready For The Gold

This Sunday Humberto Carrillo faces Andrade at Elimination Chamber for the United States Championship. Thanks to his experience with Mysterio, Carrillo believes he is now more prepared than ever to claim the gold.

“As you said: I have another opportunity for the United States Championship. I think I can handle this. And since tonight, tagging with Rey Mysterio, a legend, he gave me that stamina and that power to handle this match against Andrade. Elimination Chamber, the United States Championship is going to be here,” he said, indicating at his waist.

Elimination Chamber takes place this Sunday, March 8. The show goes down from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

