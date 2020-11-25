Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Hurricane Helms Back In Producer’s Role With WWE

Hurricane Helms is back with WWE.

By Ian Carey
Shane Helms
Shane Helms

After having been let go by the company in the spring, Hurricane Helms is back with WWE. According to a report from PW Insider, Helms was backstage at the Survivor Series and worked RAW on Monday as a producer.

Helms had been with WWE as a producer from January 2019 to April 2020. He announced his departure from the company on April 15th, 2020.

Helms also made a cameo on the AEW Full Gear PPV on November 7th, 2020. He was featured in the Elite Deletion match between Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy. During the match, Helms noted that Hardy had waited 2 years to rescue him and was later dunked into the Lake of Reincarnation.

In WWE, Helms is a former European Champion (1x), Hardcore Champion (1x), Cruiserweight Champion (2x), and twice held the World Tag Team Championships, once with Kane and another time with Rosey. He is a former WCW Hardcore and Cruiserweight Champion as well, having held each title once.

Helms also holds the distinction of having defeated the Rock in singles competition. They met on the March 10th, 2003 edition of Monday Night RAW in a no disqualification match. Highlights of that match are available in the player below:

