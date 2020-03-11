Ilja Dragunov On Learning From Triple H & Shawn Michaels, Wanting To Wrestle Aleister Black

NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov has shared his ambition to wrestle Aleister Black and what it's been like learning from Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

WWE NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov discussed what his career has been like since signing with WWE. Speaking with talkSPORT, Dragunov also opened up about working with WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels, as well as sharing his ambition of facing RAW Superstar Aleister Black.

“I get the feeling people understand me and that’s very important to me, it’s why I love my work here so much,” Dragunov said. “They understand what I’m doing without really telling them a lot. And in WWE, I’ve seen absolute professionals on a whole new level that I’ve never seen before, I don’t regret a single day that I’m here.”

Ilja Dragunov On Growing As A Performer

Ilja Dragunov expressed how working with legends like Triple H and Shawn Michaels allows him to learn from the very best. Dragunov explained how his experiences in WWE are a “completely new horizon” for him. “I know things I never thought I’d know and I see them from a different perspective. I’ve grown as a performer every single day. This is the most exciting time in my life.”

Having previously faced off against Cesaro and Finn Balor, Dragunov isn’t content with that being his last crossover with a main roster Superstar. He admitted there are a lot of names he would love to face, but one stands out more than others: Aleister Black.

“I think when it comes down to European names, guys like Aleister Black, who I knew before his time in WWE. I think we would connect very well and that’s a fight people would want to see, maybe.”