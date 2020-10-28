Impact 10/27 Results: The Show Ends In Murder!

Impact Wrestling 10/27 featured the first show since the Bound For Glory PPV. It was headlined by the wedding between John E Bravo and Rosemary. The wedding didn’t go as planned.

Impact 10/27 Results:

Impact World Championship

Rich Swann (c) defeated Eric Young Hardcore Halloween Match

Tommy Dreamer defeated Brian Myers Team XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) defeated The Rascalz (Wentz & Dez) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz defeated Jordynne Grace & Alisha Edwards

Here are the top takeaways from Impact 10/27:

Who Shot John E Bravo???

The wedding between Rosemary and John E Bravo headlined the show this week. As the ceremony got underway, it appeared to be somewhat of a Halloween theme. Several wrestlers were in costume on the outside and Taya Valkyrie’s +1 appeared to be the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man of Ghostbusters fame. Father James Mitchell then made his arrival to officiate the wedding after having previously been killed in the undead realm.

Everyone involved in the wedding seemed to expect some type of disturbance. They looked surprised as several opportunities for such interference came and went without anything happening. They were declared man and wife but right when they went to kiss the lights went out. With the lights out a gunshot could be heard and when they came back on, Bravo was lying dead with a bullet wound in his chest.

Rich Swann Retains Over Eric Young

The show opened up this week with Eric Young once again assaulting Rich Swann. The brawl spilled to the ring area before it was broken up by several officials. Scott D’Amore was in the ring as Young yelled that he wanted his rematch tonight. Swann agreed and the match was made official. Despite wrestling in dress shoes and not being prepared for the match, Swann managed to finish off the former champion with a Phoenix Splash, just as he had done at Bound For Glory.

Barrister RD Evans Ensures Deonna Purrazzo Receives Knockouts Title Rematch

Barrister RD Evans, who some may remember from ROH or others will remember from quitting his role as a WWE writer in dramatic fashion, had his legal services retained by Deonna Purrazzo this week. The Virtuosa claimed she should still be the rightful Knockouts Champion after Su Yung answered her challenge at Bound For Glory. She had originally been scheduled to face Kylie Rae on the card.

Scott D’Amore said Purrazzo could go through the legal system, but the courts are punting most cases down field during the pandemic, so things could take a long time. Or the former champion could face Su Yung next week. Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Evans consulted and agreed to the terms.

This brought out Su Yung who attacked everyone and blew mist in D’Amore’s face. She closed the segment by putting the mandible claw on Purrazzo.

Moose Claims TNA World Championship Is The #1 Title, Confronts Rich Swann

Rich Swann’s first night as Impact World Champion was not without multiple obstacles. After retaining the title in an impromptu rematch against Eric Young, Swann was celebrating in the back with the Rascalz and Willie Mack. He was then confronted by Moose who is now once again in possession of the TNA World Championship. He said that the TNA title was the #1 belt and that Swann seems to be celebrating just being #2. This infuriated Swann and he had to be held back by the Rascalz. Then Willie Mack got in Moose’s face and challenged him to a match. Moose said he’ll decide when that happens. Later in the show, Moose attacked Mack in the parking lot.

Rich Swann Confronted By Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock

After his confrontation with Moose, Swann wandered into a room where Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock were sitting. Callihan told Swann that while he hasn’t seen a lot of him lately, the new champion should get used to seeing both him and Ken Shamrock around.

There are no shortages of challengers awaiting to face the new champion, it seems.

Swoggle Helps Tommy Dreamer Defeated Brian Myers

The rivalry between Brian Myers and Tommy Dreamer continued this week on Impact. A Halloweed street fight was scheduled between the two. Dreamer came out with the same Road Warrior Animal tribute facepaint for the match.

After a match filled with plunder, Tommy Dreamer was able to gain the advantage when Swoggle emerged from a trash can and took a pair of tongs to the groin of Myers. Dreamer then delivered a death valley driver through a table for the win.

Team XXXL Moves Up The Tag Team Rankings

Team XXXL pulled off what some would consider an upset this week when they defeated the Rascalz. Larry D pinned Dez after a massive splash from the top rope.

Later in the show, the former tag champions, the Motor City Machine Guns, were being interviewed when Team XXXL interrupted. The MCMG were stating that since they were never pinned at Bound for Glory, they were owed a rematch. Alex Shelley was seen sporting a neck brace, however, and a rematch will have to wait until he is cleared. Team XXXL said they aren’t willing to wait for their potential title shot and eventually attacked the former champions, leaving the injured Shelley on the floor.

It looks like Team XXXL is gunning for a title shot and they don’t want to have to wait for MCMG to get their rematch first.

Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan Pick Up Victory As Knockouts Tag Division Returns

Impact has announced an 8-team single-elimination tournament will determine the new Knockouts tag team champions. In the backstage area, Jordynne Grace and Alisha Edwards formed a loose alliance. They would take on the established team of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.

In the end, it would be a miscommunication between the less experienced team that would make the difference. Alisha charged at Steelz in the corner but missed and hit her partner, this allowed Steelz to roll her up for the 3-count and pick up the win for her team. After the match, Grace and Alisha didn’t seem too pleased with each other.

Next Week On Impact Wrestling

The following matches have been scheduled for next week’s show: