Impact Adds Gauntlet Match To Slammiversary Lineup

Impact Wrestling has an important PPV coming up next month on July 18th. The tagline for Slammiversary this year is “Our World Will Change.” The company is heavily-teasing that several wrestlers recently released from WWE in April could debut for Impact on the PPV. Impact has recently added a gauntlet match to July 18th’s lineup, which could potentially provide an opportunity for new talent to appear.

The gauntlet match will be to determine a new #1 contender for Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts Championship. Grace will defend the title against Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary as well.

Rosemary, Neveah, Su Yung (aka Susie), Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Kylie Rae, Kimber Lee, and Havok are all scheduled for the match.

Additionally, an X-Division Championship match featuring Willie Mack defending against Chris Bey will be on the show. Another match was also to see Tessa Blanchard defending against Michael Elgin, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, and Eddie Edwards. Blanchard and Elgin are both now gone from the promotion, however.

The company is also said to be making a hard push to get Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Impact offered the team a deal that would allow them to also work for NJPW.