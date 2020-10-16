Impact Announces 10 Entrees Into Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Impact Wrestling will present Bound For Glory on October 24th, 2020. Several big matches are confirmed for the show including a Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. Scott D’Amore recently revealed to Rhino that if neither him nor Heath win the match, they will be gone from the promotion.

Impact recently announced 10 wrestlers who will participate in the gauntlet match:

Heath

Rhino

Hernandez

Acey Romero

Larry D

Tenille Dashwood

Taya Valkyrie

Brian Myers

Tommy Dreamer

Havok.

“At last year’s BOUND FOR GLORY, Eddie Edwards emerged victorious after a brutal struggle in the inaugural Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Eddie bided his time until this past July’s Slammiversary, picking exactly the right moment to strike and win the World Championship,” said Scott D’Amore in a press release.



“As you can imagine, everyone on the roster wants to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and we’re excited to announce the first 10 participants.”

The rest of the participants will not be revealed until the day of the show.

IMPACT World Championship

Eric Young (C) vs. Rich Swann

Eric Young (C) vs. Rich Swann Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Kylie Rae

Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Kylie Rae X-Division Championship: 6-Way Scramble Match

Rohit Raju (C) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack vs. TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel

Rohit Raju (C) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack vs. TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel World Tag Team Championship

The Motor City Machine Guns (C) vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers

The Motor City Machine Guns (C) vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers Unsanctioned Match

Moose vs. EC3

Moose vs. EC3 Ken Shamrock (with Sami Callihan) vs. Eddie Edwards

Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Heath, Rhino, Hernandez, Acey Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer, Havok … and more to be announced.