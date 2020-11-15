Impact Announces Knockouts Tag Title Tournament Brackets

Impact Wrestling has announced the brackets for the upcoming Knockouts Tag Team title tournament. The 8-team single-elimination tournament will begin on Tuesday’s edition of Impact. The brackets are below:

Tenille Dashwood & Alisha Edwards vs Havok & Nevaeh Killer Kelly & Renee Michelle vs Jordynne Grace & TBA Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee vs Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary Semi-Finals: Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2 Semi-Finals: Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4 Finals: Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6

BREAKING: These are the full brackets for the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament! The tournament begins TUESDAY on IMPACT! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/vJydyFsuuG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020

In storyline, Jordynne Grace is having trouble finding a tag partner. She has almost formed a team with rival, Tenille Dashwood, but the “social media influencer” opted to choose Alisha Edwards as her partner instead.

Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle will each be making their Impact debut in the tournament. They’ll face Grace and a partner of her choosing in the first round.

The Team Sea Stars pairing consists of Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo. They are former tag champs in SHIMMER.

Knockouts Tag Team Championships

The Knockouts tag team titles didn’t have a long run in Impact. They were introduced in the fall of 2009 but were essentially gone by early 2012. Sarah Stock and Taylor Wilde were the first holders of the belts, after winning an 8-team single-elimination tournament similar to the one that has just been scheduled.

The titles were deactivated after ODB and Eric Young won them in 2012. Then Knockouts-division executive, Brooke Hogan, made the decision to strip them of the belts, though that didn’t officially occur until the summer of 2013.