Impact Lockdown Returning March 28th

It has been 4 years since Impact Wrestling held a Lockdown event but the steel cage-focussed show will be returning in 2020. The event will be exclusive to Impact Wrestling’s streaming service, Impact Plus. Lockdown 2020 will emanate from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

There have been 12 Lockdown events in Impact/TNA history. Along with Slammiversary and Bound for Glory, the event was at one point a staple of Impact’s PPV schedule. The last time the event was held was in 2016. The main event of that show was Matt Hardy taking on Ethan Carter III for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

The entire 2009 Lockdown is available on Impact’s YouTube page:

Lethal Lockdown Match

Impact/TNA has also used a War Games-style match at these events in the past. While only one ring is used for Lethal Lockdown matches, two teams face each other and wrestlers from each team enter the match at staggered intervals. 16 of these matches have taken place at Lockdown events over the years.

The last Lethal Lockdown match occurred in 2016 when the Doll House defeated Velvet Sky and Gail Kim. The year prior a team representing TNA defeated a team representing Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling.