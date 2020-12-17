Impact Announces Return Of The Super X Cup

Impact Wrestling is bringing back the Super X Cup. The promotion announced today that the trophy will be up for grabs again at Genesis on January 9th, 2021. The event will be streamed on Impact’s streaming service, Impact Plus.

It will be the 4th Super X Cup tournament. There have been another 4 Team X Cup tournaments as well.

BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis – stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy!



Stay tuned for more details and news about participants!

Below are the results from the first 4 Super X Cups:

2003 Winner: Chris Sabin 2005 Winner: Samoa Joe 2017 Winner: Dezmond Xavier

Below are the results from the 4 Team X Cups:

2004 (America’s X Cup Tournament) Winners: Team Mexico (Juventud Guerrera, Hector Garza, Abismo Negro, and Mr. Aguila) 2004 Winners: Team USA (Chris Sabin, Jerry Lynn, Elix Skipper, Sonjay Dutt) 2006 Winners: Team USA (Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Alex Shelley) 2008 Winners: Team Mexico (Ultimo Guerrero, Averno, Rey Bucanero, Volador Jr.)

Willie Mack vs Moose in an I Quit match has also been announced for Genesis. Impact will present a PPV, Hard to Kill, the following weekend on January 16th, 2021. This week on Impact Wrestling, it was revealed that Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers will team in the main event. They’ll face Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in 6-man tag-team action.