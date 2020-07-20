IMPACT Champion Working on a ‘Per-Appearance’ Contract

IMPACT Wrestling held their Slammiversary PPV event this past weekend. The show saw a number of talents make their return, such as the Motor City Machine Guns, Eric Young and Gallows & Anderson.

One of the unexpected twists from the event saw Deonna Purrazzo defeat Jordynne Grace by submission to become the new IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo has been appearing for the company without an actual contract in place, per Fightful. This led many to believe that Purrazzo would not be winning this weekend, as why would IMPACT put their top Women’s Championship on a performer working without a full-time deal set in stone?

Even after winning the title, Purrazzo is still reportedly working on a ‘per-appearance’ basis. This with no full-time deal in place. This could mean that she is free to appear for any other company whilst holding one of IMPACT’s top titles.

