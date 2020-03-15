Impact Lockdown Postponed As Venue Cancels All Scheduled Events

Impact Lockdown, which was scheduled for March 28, has been postponed.

The news comes from Border City Wrestling, which was coordinating with Impact to hold the event in Windsor, Ontario, California. The independent wrestling promotion announced that the host of the event, St. Clair College, has canceled all scheduled events, including Impact Lockdown.

Here is the full statement:

“To our valued Border City Wrestling fans, as you may have heard, St Clair College has canceled all on-campus events, including Lockdown, until early April due to Coronavirus prevention efforts

We are currently exploring all available options for the event to take place while also taking into consideration public safety and guidelines from the health professionals.

Please keep checking this page for further updates.

For those who have already purchased a ticket and would like a refund, please contact your original point of sale.”

The company has said that they are waiting on word on the March Breakdown event set to be held the next day in Belleville, Michigan.

About Impact Lockdown

This Impact Lockdown event would have been the company’s first since four years. The steel cage-focused show was last held in 2014.

There have been 12 Lockdown events in Impact/TNA history. Along with Slammiversary and Bound for Glory, the event was at one point a staple of Impact’s PPV schedule. The last time the event was held was in 2016. The main event of that show was Matt Hardy taking on Ethan Carter III for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Impact/TNA has also used a War Games-style match at these events in the past. While only one ring is used for Lethal Lockdown matches, two teams face each other and wrestlers from each team enter the match at staggered intervals. 16 of these matches have taken place at Lockdown events over the years.