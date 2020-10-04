Sunday, October 4, 2020

Impact On AXS TV Viewership Update

News concerning Impact Wrestling's ratings on AXS TV is available.

By Ian Carey
Impact Wrestling’s ratings on AXS TV are staying steady just under the 200,000 viewers mark. According to a recent report from Wrestlenomics, the promotion’s ratings have stayed consistent for the most part lately but saw a big increase for a show at the end of the September headlined by Jordynne Grave vs Tenille Dashwood.

Impact did not fair well up against NXT when WWE’s developmental brand presented two Super Tuesday shows last month, however.

Below are the promotion’s television ratings since late July:

  • 9/29/20: 168,000 viewers (54,000 in 18-49 demo)
  • 9/22/20: 200,000 viewers (51,000 in 18-49 demo)
  • 9/15/20: 170,000 viewers (43,000 in 18-49 demo)
  • 9/8/20: 78,000 viewers (22,000 in 18-49 demo) (opposed by NXT)
  • 9/1/20: 102,000 viewers (31,000 in 18-49 demo) (opposed by NXT)
  • 8/25/20: 171,000 viewers (45,000 in 18-49 key demo)
  • 8/18/20: 147,000 viewers (31,000 in 18-49 key demo)
  • 8/11/20: 182,000 viewers (54,000 in 18-49 key demo)
  • 8/4/20: 134,000 viewers (33,000 in 18-49 key demo)
  • 7/28/20: 157,000 viewers (46,000 in 18-49 in key demo)

Information on Impact’s ratings before July 28th, 2020 can be found here.

Additionally, Impact has several international distribution deals. They are also a key component of the Fight Network which is a specialty channel on many cable and satellite packages outside the United States.

