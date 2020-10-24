Saturday, October 24, 2020

Impact Plus Streaming Service Available Free This Weekend

Impact Plus is available free all weekend.

By Ian Carey
Impact Plus Free Weekend

Ahead of tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV, Impact Wrestling has made its streaming service, Impact Plus, free for the entire weekend.

“In celebration of the biggest weekend on the IMPACT Wrestling calendar, IMPACT Plus has been unlocked – MADE FREE – so every fan can get ready for tomorrow’s huge event. Dive into the vast IMPACT Plus library and relive every previous BOUND FOR GLORY, all the moments, all the shock and all the championship glory,” Impact’s press release reads.

Impact Wrestling Roster Comments On Bound For Glory

Several members of the Impact Wrestling roster have commented on the importance of Bound For Glory.

“Headlining BOUND FOR GLORY is everything to me. I’ve trained so damn hard for this. I’ve going to soar higher than ever this Saturday. I’m bringing everything I’ve got to this match,” said Rich Swann who will challenge Eric Young for the World Championship on the show.

“BOUND FOR GLORY always has a special feeling. It’s all about creating memories. Moments that will live on for years to come, moments that we will never forget, moments that will be around long after we are gone. Last year, I won the Gauntlet Match. I feel like that victory was my reset button. That win set me on my path to becoming the IMPACT World Champion for the second time,” said Eddie Edwards who will wrestle Ken Shamrock on the show.

Bound For Glory Lineup

Here is the confirmed lineup for this year’s Bound For Glory:

  • World Champion Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
  • Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Kylie Rae
  • X-Division Champion Rohit Raju (C) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack vs. TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel – 6-Way Scramble Match
  • World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers
  • Moose vs. EC3 – Unsanctioned Match
  • Ken Shamrock (with Sami Callihan) vs. Eddie Edwards
  • Heath, Rhino, Hernandez, Acey Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer, Havok and more – Call Your Shot Gauntlet
  • The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs. The Deaners (Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake) – Pre-Show

Impact Plus Streaming Service Available Free This Weekend

