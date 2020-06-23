Impact Releases Joey Ryan & Dave Crist, Suspends Michael Elgin

Impact Wrestling has released a statement regarding 3 members of its roster. In the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, the promotion has fired Joey Ryan. Impact has also announced that it has released Dave Crist. The former member of OVE was also accused recently as part of the #SpeakingOut movement but was already on his way out of the promotion.

Impact has also announced they have suspended Michael Elgin pending a further investigation into claims made against him.

Furthermore, Joey Ryan’s match has reportedly been edited out of tonight’s Impact show on AXS TV and Twitch. Ryan and Cancel Culture were scheduled to take on Crazzy Steve and two mystery partners. Elgin had been scheduled to participate in the 5-way world title match at Slammiversary. It is unclear if he will still be in the match, however.

Impact released the following statement regarding Ryan, Crist and Elgin:

“IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effective immediately. In addition, it has suspended Michael Elgin pending further review of allegations of misconduct,” reads the promotion’s statement.

Impact Wrestling Lineup

The promotion continues its build to Slammiversary tonight. In the wake Joey Ryan’s match being edited off of tonight’s show, only the following two matches are scheduled: