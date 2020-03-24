Impact Releases Statement On Status Of Rebellion PPV & Other Shows

Impact Wrestling will not be hosting its Rebellion PPV from New York's Terminal 5 venue.

Impact Wrestling has announced it will not be hosting the planned Rebellion PPV from New York. The event was to emanate from the Terminal 5 venue. Tickets for the event had been taken down over the weekend. The promotion is still looking for alternative ways to produce the show, however.

Additionally, the promotion has canceled its planned shows in Toronto on April 17th and a set of tapings on April 24th and 25th scheduled for Columbus. Impact’s statement suggests they are looking at alternative ways to produce these shows as well.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting “Against All Odds” on April 17th, the April 19th "Rebellion" pay-per-view event at New York City's Terminal 5 and the April 24 & 25 TV tapings in Columbus, Ohio.



Impact Wrestling Statement On Rebellion PPV Status

“As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting “Against All Odds” on April 17th in Toronto, the April 19th “Rebellion” pay-per-view event at New York City’s Terminal 5 and the April 24th & 25th TV tapings in Columbus, Ohio,” the statement from Impact Wrestling reads.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are looking at alternative ways that we can produce the events. All tickets will be fully refunded from point of purchase.”

“The safety of our fans, talent and staff is of utmost importance and we will continue to adjust plans as necessary while still delivering as much IMPACT Wrestling as possible.”