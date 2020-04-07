Impact Reportedly Looking At Filming Empty Arena Shows

Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV once scheduled for April 19th from New York City could take place in an empty arena setting. According to a report from PW Insider, the company has tentative plans moving forward to film new content without fans in attendance including the Rebellion PPV. It is also possible that Rebellion could be changed to a special on AXS TV rather than a traditional PPV, however.

Impact has continued to build toward several planned matches for the event on its weekly show. Tessa Blanchard is scheduled to make a world title defense against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards in a triple threat match. Also planned for Rebellion is a match between Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock as well as Ace Austin defending the X-Division title against Willie Mack. It is also being reported that Impact will announce 2 new matches for Rebellion on tonight’s show.

The last set of TV tapings the promotion filmed was March 7th from Atlanta.

Impact Wrestling 4/7/20 Lineup

On last week’s episode, Kylie Rae’s signing with the promotion was made official. Impact also recently signed Chris Bey to its roster. He will compete this week against Daga.

The following matches are scheduled for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling: