Impact Results 10/13: Moose Finds EC3, Rich Swann Cleared For BFG

Impact Wrestling 10/13 continued the build to Bound For Glory on October 24th, 2020. Doc Gallows faced Madman Fulton, Kimber Lee faced Kylie Rae and more.

Impact Wrestling 10/13 Quick Results:

Moose Finally Finds EC3

"I know I'm trying to destroy the past but CROSS THE LINE. Fight me."



A WILD and BLOODY brawl finally broke out between @TheMooseNation and @therealec3. #IMPACTonAXSTV

Moose finally found EC3 this week in the final segment of the show. EC3 was holding the TNT World title that he called a false title for a false idol. He put the title down and dared Moose to fight him, which Moose quickly obliged to. The two brawled in some undisclosed location, just as they will at Bound For Glory.

Moose got the better of the exchange and walked away from a bloody EC3 with the TNA World title in his grasp.

Rich Swann Cleared To Compete At Bound For Glory

Eric Young closed out this week’s episode with a promo. He asked Scott D’Amore to officially announce that Rich Swann would not be medically cleared for Bound For Glory. Young attacked Swann again last week in a gym. D’Amore announced that Young had done extensive damage to Swann’s ankle last week but he would be cleared to compete at the PPV.

Young then attacked D’Amore but Rich Swann came out for the save. He hit a springboard cutter off the ropes, seemingly not favouring his ankle at all. Young escaped the ring and Swann celebrated with the title to end the segment.

Doc Gallows Defeats Madman Fulton In No DQ Match

Before this match could begin, the Good Brothers cut a promo. They noted they are happy they signed with Impact but that they need to become the tag-team champions. They will have that opportunity at Bound For Glory in the 4-team tag match. This week, Gallows would face Madman Fulton, who will team with Ace Austin at Bound For Glory.

Fulton and Gallows were first counted out but the match was restarted as a no-dq no-countout match. Gallows finished his opponent off with a double-handed chokeslam onto two tables for the win.

Kylie Rae Shows A More Vicious Side Ahead Of Bound For Glory Title Match

Kylie Rae will face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title at Bound For Glory. This week she took on Purrazzo’s run-in buddy, Kimber Lee. Rae scored the victory with the Smile To The Finish submission but the newly aggressive Smiley Kylie wouldn’t let go of the hold.

Purrazzo hit the ring and attacked her challenger from behind but Kylie fought back and took the champ down with a superkick. Rae mounted the champion and reigned down the blows but Purrazzo found away to escape to end the segment.

Heath Or Rhino Need To Win Call Your Shot Gauntlet To Remain In Impact

After contract negotiations between Impact and Heath broke down last week, a new deal was worked out between Rhino and Scott D’Amore this week. They agreed that Heath would be entered into the Call Your Shot Gauntlet on the PPV but if neither Heath or Rhino win, then Heath will be given no more opportunities in Impact and Rhino will forfeit his contract as well.

This week a 10-person tag was scheduled with the winning team facing each other next week in a 5-way match. The winner of that match will be given the #20 spot in the gauntlet on the PPV.

Heath picked up the win for his team by pinning Johnny Swinger with the Wake-Up Call.

Havok Agrees To Help Re-Incarnate Father James Mitchell

The Knockouts division seems to have several tag-teams working together at the moment. This week’s opening match featured 3 of them. The team of Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie might be busy planning for the Demon Assassins wedding but they were able to focus their efforts enough to pick up the victory here.

The finish of the match came after Taya had taken out Neveah, Havok, and Kiera Hogan on the outside. This left Rosemary in the ring with Tasha Steelz. Rosemary hit a spear followed a double undertook sit-out slam type move.

After the match, Rosemary and Taya stared down Havok & Neveah in the ring while Hogan and Steelz watched on from the ramp.

Rosemary needs Father James Mitchell to officiate her wedding to John E Bravo. For this to happen, she needs Havok’s (who helped murder Mitchell) help. Later in the show, Havok and Rosemary agreed to a match for next week. If Rosemary wins, the Sinister Minister will be brought back, if Havok wins, he will not be.

Crazzy Steve Picks Up Victory Over Fallah Bah

There is a wad of cash that is flowing through the Impact Wrestling roster like the sisterhood of the traveling pants (unless I misunderstand what that movie is about). This started when Hernandez and Rhino were feuding over gambling debts and arm-wrestling. Then last week Fallah Bah obtained the cash in the backstage shower area. This week Fallah Bah and Crazzy Steve met in singles competition with the wad of cash playing a significant role.

Steve kept trying to get Fallah Bah to take his shirt off, potentially revealing the wad of cash’s location. The finish of the match came when Steve ripped Bah’s shirt off and revealed he was keeping the cash attacked to a necklace. Steve hit a schoolboy on the distracted Bah and picked up the 3-count. Bah escaped to the back still with the cash, however. Josh Matthews noted on commentary that Hernandez will now know for sure it was Fallah Bah who stole the cash from him.

Next Week On Impact Wrestling

The following matches are scheduled for next week’s show:

Hernandez vs Cousin Jake vs Rhino vs Alisha Edwards vs Heath

Eddie Edwards vs Sami Callihan

Chris Bey, Rohit Raju & Jordynne Grace vs TJP, Willie Mack & Trey Miguel

The North vs The Good Brothers

The following matches are scheduled for Bound For Glory: