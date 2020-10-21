Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Impact Results 10/20: Go-Home Show For Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling 10/21 was the go-home show for Bound For Glory.

By Ian Carey
Impact Wrestling 10/20

Impact Wrestling 10/21 was the go-home show for Saturday’s Bound For Glory PPV. The North faced The Good Brothers, a 5-way would determine who enters last in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at BFG, and Havok took on Rosemary with James Mitchell’s possible reincarnation on the line.

Impact Results 10/20:

  1. Winner Enters At #20 In Call Your Shot Gauntlet
    Hernandez defeated Rhino, Heath, Alisha & Cousin Jake
  2. Rosemary defeated Havok
  3. Sami Callihan defeated Eddie Edwards
  4. Willie Mack, TJP & Trey Miguel defeated Chris Bey, Jordynne Grace & X-Division Champion Rohit Raju
  5. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) vs The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) – No-Contest

The Good Brothers Stand Tall To End The Show

- Advertisement -

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows appear to have all the momentum heading into Bound For Glory. They met Josh Alexander and Ethan Page, the North, in the night’s main event. The Good Brothers appeared to have the match won when they hit the Magic Killer on Page but Alexander was able to make the save. Shortly after this, all 4 men began brawling in the ring, causing the ref to call for the bell.

The chaos brought out the other two teams in the tag title 4-way match on Saturday. The MCMG and the Good Brothers cleared the ring of Austin & Fulton and the North. The Good Brothers then delivered a Magic Killer on Sabin and stood tall to end the show.

Ken Shamrock Assaults Eddie Edwards

At Bound For Glory, Ken Shamrock will face Eddie Edwards. In recent weeks, Shamrock has been under the control of Sami Callihan and seems more vicious than ever. This week it would be Edwards and Callihan rekindling their rivalry. Edwards appeared to have the upper hand but right when he went for the Boston Knee Party, Callihan pressed that button he has which turns the lights out in the building. When the lights came back on, Shamrock was at ringside. The distraction allowed Callihan to roll up Edwards for the pin. Shamrock then attacked his BFG opponent to soften him up before the PPV.

Eric Young and Rich Swann Brawl Days Before Bound For Glory

Eric Young and Rich Swann will clash for the Impact World Championship on Saturday. Young has attacked Swann numerous times but the former X-Division Champion keeps training hard and getting cleared by Impact’s medical team. Young was cutting a promo stating that he’ll continue to attack people if they get in his way when Swann attacked him.

EC3 Says Moose Is Becoming Who He Is Supposed To Be

Jimmy Jacobs had the unfortunate task of interviewing both Moose and EC3 this week. Moose was his normal pleasant self, having recaptured the TNA title seemingly having done little to improve his mood. After Moose stormed off set during the interview, EC3’s minions put a hood over Jacobs and took him to an undisclosed location to meet with EC3.

EC3 said that when he was fighting Moose on the bridge last week (when Moose repossessed the title) he saw the kind of guy he wants to fight. He saw the version of Moose that he should always be. EC3 called Moose a false idol but has potential to be something more.

“Lessons not learned in blood are lessons you will forget,” EC3 said. “Moose needs to learn who he has to become but he also must learn at my hands.”

Rosemary Earns James Mitchell’s Reincarnation With Win Over Havok

This may take some explaining. Rosemary is getting married to John E Bravo on next week’s show. Since she is a demon, however, she needs someone like Father James Mitchell to officiate the wedding. That would be all fine and good but Mitchell was killed by Rosemary and Havok in the undead realm in a previous storyline. Rosemary needs Havok to agree to help bring back Mitchell to officiate the wedding. Havok agreed to this match with the stipulation that if Rosemary won, she’d help bring back the Sinister Minister. Rosemary picked up the victory with two spears, meaning Father James Mitchell may return to both Impact and the living realm next week for the wedding.

Hernandez To Enter Last In Call Your Shot Gauntlet

A 10-person tag last week was held with the winning team facing each other this week. The winner of this match would then be granted the #20 entry into the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory. The winner of the Gauntlet match can challenge whichever champion in the promotion they want. Also, Scott D’Amore has said to Rhino and Heath that if one of them doesn’t win the match, they are both gone from Impact.

Hernandez would pick up the victory here and earn the final entry at BFG. The finish of the match came when Rhino attempted to gore Hernandez, missed, hit Alisha, and then Hernandez rolled him up for the pin.

Everyone’s Gunning For Rohit Raju’s X-Division Championship

X-Division Champion Rohit Raju has done everything he can to avoid facing the top challengers for his title. He’s in tough at Bound For Glory, however, as he’ll have to defend his title in a 6-way match. All 6 competitors in the match were in this tag-team match but the champion’s team failed to get along.

Raju and Chris Bey began arguing over who should pin their opponents and it became clear they were not on the same page. The champion attempted to attack Bey but took a springboard cutter for his trouble. Trey Miguel then kicked Bey in the head and pinned Raju to win the match for his team.

Bound For Glory Lineup

Here is the lineup for Saturday’s Bound For Glory PPV:

  • Impact World Championship
    Eric Young (c) vs Rich Swann
  • Knockouts Championship
    Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Kylie Rae
  • Impact Tag Team Championships
    The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs the Good Brothers vs The North vs Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
  • X-Division Championship
    Rohit Raju (c) vs Jordynne Grace vs TJP vs Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel vs Willie Mack
  • Undisclosed Location
    EC3 vs Moose
  • Ken Shamrock w/ Sami Callihan vs Eddie Edwards
  • Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
NXT

Karrion Kross Injury Update from Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an injury update on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was forced to vacate the title shortly after...
Read more
Impact

Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday....
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
WWE

How Goldberg Reacted To The Ending Of His Undefeated Streak

Goldberg's name had become a synonym with his undefeated streak and it made him one of the biggest attractions for WCW until...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Impact Results 10/20: Go-Home Show For Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling 10/21 was the go-home show for Saturday's Bound For Glory PPV. The North faced The Good Brothers, a 5-way would...
Read more
Wrestling News

Elias Talks His Injury Recovery & Storyline With Jeff Hardy

Elias recently returned to WWE after being on the shelf for months with a torn pectoral muscle. He sat down with Sports...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Takes Issue With Jake Roberts Claiming He Is One Of The ‘Worst World Champions Of All Time’

Bret Hart has responded to Jake Roberts' previous claims that he was one of the "worst world champions" in WWF history.
Read more
Wrestling News

Konnan Reveals Offer Lucha Underground Made To The Young Bucks

Matt & Nick Jackson were reportedly offered contracts to be part of the Lucha Underground roster. Konnan talked about how much show...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Reflects On Dealing With Racism, How Wrestling Helped Her

Sasha Banks has reflected on experiencing racism as a child during an appearance on the New Day's podcast, Feel the Power. She...
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager Takes Shot At WWE & Stephanie McMahon On Twitter

AEW's Jake Hager has taken a shot at Stephanie McMahon on Twitter. Hager was responding to a Tweet from McMahon that was...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Reveals The Bunny Has Joined His ‘Family’

Eddie Kingston has revealed that The Bunny is now a member of his "family" in All Elite Wrestling. Kingston made the announcement...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sheamus Believes Big E ‘Should Be A World Champion’

Sheamus has seemingly found some newfound respect for New Day member Big E following their recent SmackDown feud. As far as The...
Read more
WWE

Former WCW Wrestler Passes Away After Contracting Coronavirus

WCW Wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 according to posts on his official Facebook account.
Read more
WWE

WWE Backstage Returning To FS1 For Special Episode On Friday

WWE Backstage is returning to FS1 this Friday. The company has announced that a special edition of the studio...
Read more
WWE

The Miz On Daniel Cormier Possibly Joining WWE

There has been talk of Daniel Cormier possibly joining WWE in coming times and during a recent interview, the Miz revealed his...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Ending Of This Week’s Raw

The ending of this week's episode of Raw confused a lot of people with many wondering if the company ran out of...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC