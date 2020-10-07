Impact Results 10/6: Jordynne Grace Robbed Of X-Division Championship

Impact 10/6 featured the build to the October 24th Bound For Glory PPV. It was also the first show since Victory Road on Saturday night. The card was headlined by the Motor City Machine Guns facing Ace Austin & Madman Fulton.

Impact 10/6 Quick Results:

Tommy Dreamer defeated Brian Myers via DQ Jordynne Grace defeated Rohit Raju – Non-title The Rascalz (Wentz & Dez) defeated Team XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie defeated Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz The Deaners (Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake) defeated Johnny Swinger & Crazzy Steve The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Here are 9 takeaways from Impact 10/6:

Tag Team Chaos Closes Show

With Bound For Glory and the 4-way tag team title match just 18 days away, MCMG faced Madman Fulton & Ace Austin in this week’s main event. The two other teams involved in the BFG title match made their presence known at the end of this match. The North sauntered to ringside and got up on the ring apron to distract the ref. This brought out the Good Brothers who started brawling with Page and Alexander.

Meanwhile in the ring, The Guns hit Fulton with a neck breaker/crossbody combo for the win. All 4 teams jawed at each other to close the show.

Contract Negotiations With Heath Break Down

At Victory Road, Scott D’Amore informed Heath that he had a contract to offer him. This week, Heath visited D’Amore’s home but had his own proposal drawn up. D’Amore said that Heath should sign the contract he offered him and they would work towards him earning the contract Heath wanted. This didn’t sit well with Heath and contract negotiations quickly broke down. It appears Heath still isn’t officially a member of the Impact Wrestling roster.

Jordynne Grace Robbed Of X-Division Title

X-Division Champion Rohit Raju has proven he’ll do whatever it takes to retain his title. This week, he once again issued an “Open Challenge”. It was answered by former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

Raju was tentative to start the match and was distracted by Willie Mack on the outside when Grace rolled him up for the pin. The ref counted 3 and it looked as though Grace was the new champion but Raju then clarified that the match was not for the title belt.

Scott D’Amore then announced a 6-way scramble for Bound For Glory. The match will feature Raju defending against Grace, Chris Bey, Willie Mack, TJP, and Trey Miguel.

Does Impact Have A Women’s Tag Division?

Despite the Knockouts tag team titles having been vacated years ago, Impact has a fairly good women’s tag division right now. This played out this week in a match between Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary.

Rosemary would pick up the win for her team this week, pinning Steelz.

Neveah and Havok were shown watching the match in the back. They’ve been an established team for some time now. Next week, we’ll get Hogan & Steelz vs Neveah & Havok vs Rosemary & Taya.

Along with those 3 teams, Susie and Kylie Rae have teamed frequently in the past, as have Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo. That is more established teams than other promotions who do have women’s tag titles have.

Eric Young Attacks Rich Swann In Gym

With Bound For Glory just 18 days away, Eric Young got in another attack on Rich Swann. This time, Young attacked Swann in a gym where Swann was preparing for the match. He tied Swann’s leg to a machine and began hitting his injured leg with a kettle bell. The attack was so vicious, it is not clear if Swann will be able to compete at Bound For Glory.

Brian Myers Goes Too Far In Match Against Tommy Dreamer

Brian Myers and Tommy Dreamer have been involved in a rivalry as of late. Dreamer confronted Myers during a backstage interview recently and would later speak about how he hired him into WWE and wanted him to do well now that he is in Impact. Myers didn’t appreciate the advice, however. Mysers would also pick up the win when the two faced off at Victory Road. A rematch would kick off this week’s episode of Impact.

Dreamer kicked out of the Myers’ finish, causing Myers to grab a kendo stick. Despite it not being a no dq match, Myers would bring the weapon into the match. Dreamer then went to hit Myers with it when Myers’ implored him not to saying “think about my girls,” referring to his daughters. After Dreamer showed compassion and put the weapon down, Myers picked it up and assaulted Dreamer, leading to the DQ. Myers continued the assault after the bell rang until several officials including Scott D’Amore came out to stop him.

The Rascalz Pick Up Another Victory Over Team XXXL

Dez and Wentz dropped a match to the Good Brothers last week on Impact Wrestling but defeated Team XXXL at Victory Road and again on the show this week. On commentary, they noted that with the win the Rascalz had established themselves as a top-contender team in the division, despite being left out of the 4-way match at Bound For Glory for the tag titles.

EC3 Tosses Title Off Of Bridge

EC3 continued his taunting of Moose with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship this week. A video was shown of EC3 throwing the belt off a bridge. This will not sit well with Moose who has spent several weeks searching for EC3.

Next Week On Impact Wrestling

