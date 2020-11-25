Impact Results (11/24): Johnny Swinger Goes To Wrestler’s Court

Impact Wrestling 11/24 featured both a world title match between Rich Swann and Ken Shamrock and an episode of Wrestler’s Court. Johnny Swinger was put on trial for the attempted murder of John E Bravo.

Impact 11/24 Quick Results:

Knockouts Tag Team Tournament (1st Round)

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz defeated The Sea Stars (Delmi Elo & Ashley Vox) Suicide (Later revealed to be Crazzy Steve) defeated Rohit Raju Kimber Lee defeated Killer Kelly Swoggle defeated Ethan Page Fallah Bah vs Daivari – No Contest Impact World Championship

Rich Swann (c) defeated Ken Shamrock

Below are 8 Takeaways From Impact 11/24:

Johnny Swinger Goes To Wrestler’s Court

Impact Wrestling presented another one of their epic backstage skits this week. They went back to Wrestler’s Court, this time with Johnny Swinger on trial for having shot John E Bravo.

There is a lot to go over here but these are the main bullet points:

John E Bravo is not dead, was in a coma, has come out of it. Doctors have warned he may be different.

Johnny Swinger wore a neck brace to garner sympathy.

Tommy Dreamer, who was originally the judge but then made the prosecutor, eventually started to feel as though Swinger didn’t do it.

Swinger’s finger prints were found on the gun but so were a lot of other people’s.

Then Rosemary got on the stand and admitted she never really loved Bravo. She’s a demon, you see.

Bravo interrupted the proceedings to say he smelled the person who shot him and it was not Rosemary or Swinger.

Team XXXL’s Larry D gets on the stand and is sprayed with a cologne that makes him tell the truth.

He admits to having shot John E Bravo because he was going to marry the woman of his dreams, Rosemary.

Johnny Swinger is declared Not Guilty!

Rich Swann Retains Over Ken Shamrock/Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards Feud Continues

The feud between Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan likely won’t be over until one of them is dead. It continued again this week after the world championship match between Rich Swann and Ken Shamrock concluded.

Swann pinned Shamrock in the main event to retain his title by reversing a choke attempt into a pinning combination. After the match, Shamrock and Callihan were continuing the assault on Swann when Eddie Edwards came out to make the save. Callihan delivered a baseball bat shot to the eye of Edwards, reminiscent of what he did years ago in an incident that almost ended Edwards’ career.

D’Lo Brown attempted to break everything up but took a shot from Shamrock for his efforts. The show closed with security trying to break up the chaos.

The We-nomenal One AJ Swoggle Defeats Ethan Page

The Good Brothers teased that they had a “phenomenal” opponent lined up for Ethan Page this week. Karl Anderson came out solo to introduce the wrestler since Doc Gallows is out with an injury.

AJ Styles’ music hit and it appeared as though the Good Brothers’ former Bullet Club stablemate had returned! Then when Page’s opponent came out it still looked a little like he’d be facing AJ Styles. Instead, it was Swoggle, who tends to look a little like AJ, albeit a bit shorter.

The stipulation was that if Page could beat Swoggle he would earn a tag team title match for the North. Page was a little too cocky in the match, however. When Karl Anderson then took out Josh Alexander at ringside, Page took his eyes off his opponent and Swoggle rolled him up for the pin.

Jazz Revealed As Jordynne Grace’s Tag Partner

In a backstage segment last week, Jordynne Grace was seen talking to her future tag partner on the phone. Grace only revealed that the person is a legend who had said they are retiring soon. We found out this week that her partner is Jazz.

Jazz said she’s been a WWE champion, an NWA champion, and now will finish out her career as a Knockouts tag team champion.

Eric Young and Joe Doering Continue Their Path Of Destruction

Eric Young and Joe Doering continued their path of destruction this week. They quickly interrupted a match between Fallah Bah and Daivari. Rhino attempted to make the save but got beaten up for his trouble. Young then cut a promo that this is their world.

Crazzy Steve (As Suicide) Defeats Rohit Raju

TJP is not permitted to challenge for the X-division championship again while Rohit Raju is the champion. Scott D’Amore implied to TJP last week that perhaps he could wear a mask and face the champion, much like wrestlers such as Dusty Rhodes and Junk Yard Dog have done in the past. So when Suicide came out to challenge Raju during this week’s Defeat Rohit challenge, the champion was naturally suspicious and said it would only be a non-title match. He ripped off Suicide’s mask but as he did so, TJP appeared on the ramp proving it was not him in the ring. The unmasked Crazzy Steve then rolled up Raju and got a three count.

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz Advance In KO Tag Tournament

There was a lot of talk between Josh Mathews and Matt Striker on commentary during this match about this side of the brackets being pretty tough. The winner of this match will face the winner of Taya and Rosemary vs Purrazzo and Kimber Lee, which is no easy test.

While the debuting Sea Stars certainly were able to show what they can do, it would be Kiera Hogan who would ultimately pick up the win for her team. She pinned Delmi after a swinging fisherman suplex.

Susie and Su Yung Appear In The Same Segment

Killer Kelly made her Impact Wrestling debut this week. She took on Kimber Lee in singles competition.

Kimber Lee would pick up an impressive-looking victory after delivering a Swanton onto her opponent but after the match, Susie and Su Yung both made an appearance. The mild-mannered Susie appeared on the entrance ramp and introduced Su Yung, her undead bride alter ego. What devious magic allowed for both to be in the same place at the same time is unknown. Su Yung then hit the ring and attacked both Purrazzo and Kimber Lee.