Impact Results 11/3: Detective Tommy Dreamer Investigates Last Week’s Shooting

Impact Wrestling is currently reeling from the attempted murder of John E Bravo on last week’s episode. This week, Tommy Dreamer has found his best Sherlock Holmes costume and is on the case.

Impact Wrestling 11/3 Quick Results:

Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Su Yung (c) via DQ Chris Bey defeated Trey Miguel Doc Gallows defeated Ethan Page Johnny Swinger defeated Cody Deaner Sami Callihan & Eric Young defeated Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards

Tommy Dreamer Is On The Case Of Who Shot John E Bravo

It was revealed this week that John E Bravo is not dead following being shot last week. Bravo is in a medically induced coma, however. Tommy Dreamer also announced that he is on the case after dressing up in his best Sherlock Holmes costume.

It’s clear that numerous people had a motive to shoot Bravo. Dreamer narrowed the list of suspects down to 10 names:

Johnny Swinger Havok Cody Deaner Fallah Bahh Referee Brandon Tolle Hernandez Larry D Father James Mitchell Rosemary Taya Valkyrie

It might be some time before we find out who shot Bravo. We’ll all just have to following Dreamer’s investigation as it unfolds.

Knockouts Title To Be Defended At Turning Point

A rematch from Bound For Glory kicked off the show this week. Deonna Purrazzo faced Su Yung for the Knockouts title. Kimber Lee tried to give her ally an advantage by sliding a chair into he ring. Yung picked up the weapon, however, and was disqualified after using it on the challenger.

Following the match, Purrazzo’s attorney, RD Evans, argued that she wasn’t given a fair shot. Scott D’Amore then announced Purrazzo and Yung will face each other again at Turning Point on November 14th in a no disqualification match.

Sami Callihan To Face Rich Swann At Turning Point

Sami Callihan teamed with Eric Young to face Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards in the main event this week. The team of Callihan and Young picked up the victory after some interference from Ken Shamrock allowed Callihan to pin Edwards. The trio of Young, Callihan and Shamrock seemed pretty aligned to end the show as well.

It was later announced that Callihan will face Swann at Turning Point.

Moose Wants A Shot At Rich Swann

Moose cut an in-ring promo this week about his victory over EC3 at Bound For Glory. He noted that he considers his belt the top one in the promotion and that Swann is holding a secondary title. Moose also talked about having attacked Willie Mack in the parking lot last week. Mack came out to confront Moose but found himself on the wrong end of the melee after bumping into the camera operator.

A match between Moose and Mack was later scheduled for Turning Point.

Chris Bey Also Wants A Shot At Rich Swann

Chris Bey picked up a singles victory over Trey Miguel this week on Impact. We would later see him in the backstage area trying to convince Rich Swann to grant him a world title shot. Swann told Bey that if he wants a title shot, he’ll have to do something to earn it.

Heath Is Still Not Signed

Rhino won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory, seemingly earning his friend Heath a contract in the process. Heath tore his groin during the match, however, and the team went to great lengths to hide this from Scott D’Amore this week. D’Amore eventually figured it out, however, and said that Heath will have to wait until he’s healthy to sign his new contract with the promotion.

Doc Gallows Picks Up Victory Over Ethan Page

The North regained the Impact tag team titles at Bound For Glory but Ethan Page would face one-half of the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows, in singles action this week. Josh Alexander attempted to interfere in the match but Karl Anderson made the save. Gallows then hit Page with a thrust kick and got the 3-count. The North attempted to assault Gallows after the match but Anderson again made the save and the Good Brothers stood tall to end the segment.

Johnny Swinger Picks Up Victory With A Loaded Fanny Pack

Johnny Swinger picked up a rare singles win this week on Impact. He defeated Cody Deaner but the match was not without controversy. Swinger picked up the pin after hitting Deaner with his fanny pack. It’s not clear what Swinger loaded the pack up with but it certainly did the trick.

Swoggle and Brian Myers Feud Brewing

Swoggle was interviewed in the back this week. He was talking about his book “Life is Short and So Am I” when he was interrupted by Brian Myers. The Most Professional Wrestler called him a sideshow attraction and pushed him over at the end of the segment. It seems a feud between these two is brewing. A match between the two at Turning Point was made official later in the night.

Rohit Raju To Defend The X-Division Title Against TJP

.@HakimZane will defend the X-Division Championship against @MegaTJP NEXT WEEK, but if TJP loses he cannot challenge Rohit for the X-Division Championship again. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/F1IC3zObQ7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2020

Rohit Raju held another “Defeat Rohit” challenge this week. It was answered by TJP, however, who has already challenged the X-Division champion. The two ended up brawling after TJP threw hot tea on the champion.

Later in the show, D’Amore confirmed that Raju will defend against TJP next week and if TJP doesn’t win, he can’t challenge for the title again while Raju is champion.

Madison Rayne Returning To Knockouts Tag Division

It seemed like @JordynneGrace was on the verge of suggesting a team with @TenilleDashwood but Tenille proposed a team with @MadisonRayne instead! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/m9OEVjVXNc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2020

Madison Rayne hosted another episode of “Locker Room Talk” this week. Her guests were Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood (along with Kaleb). Rayne mentioned that neither of the two Knockouts have a partner for the KO Tag Team Championship tournament. Grace seemed okay with the idea of teaming with Dashwood but Dashwood asked Rayne to be her partner instead. The new team will face Neveah and Havok next week.

Upcoming Matches In Impact Wrestling

Next week on Impact Wrestling:

X-Division Championship

Rohit Raju (c) vs TJP

Rohit Raju (c) vs TJP Chris Sabin vs Acey Romero

Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs Havok & Neveah

Coming up at Turning Point on November 14th: