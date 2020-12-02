Impact Results (12/1): Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues

Impact Wrestling continued the Knockouts tag team tournament this week and the X-Division title was also on the line. The promotion also announced the first few matches for Final Resolution later this month on Impact Plus.

Impact Results 12/1:

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Team XXXL Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament (1st Round)

Jordynne Grace & Jazz defeated Renee Michelle & Killer Kelly Cody Deaner vs Johnny Swinger – No Contest X-Division Championship

Rohit Raju (c) defeated Crazzy Steve Willie Mack defeated Chris Bey

Here are 8 takeaways from Impact 12/1:

Both Chris Bey & Moose Are Coming For Rich Swann’s World Championship

There is no shortage of contenders gunning for Rich Swann’s world championship. Chris Bey has the next shot upcoming at Final Resolution but Moose’s shot will likely come not long after that. Bey failed to pick up any momentum heading into his title shot as he dropped this week’s main event to Swann’s former tag partner, Willie Mack. After the match, Moose came out and delivered a spear to Mack which brought Swann out for the save. Swann took out Moose but then Bey delivered a springboard cutter on the champion. Bey then held the title over his head and stood strong to end the show.

Jordynne Grace & Jazz Advance In Knockouts Title Tournament

The Knockouts title tournament continued this week. Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly gave a strong performance but in the end, it was Jazz who was able to pick up the victory for her team after giving a facebuster to Michelle.

The win means that Grace and Jazz will move on to face Havok & Nevaeh in the semi-finals. The final 1st round match in the tournament will take place next week when Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary take on Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee.

James Mitchell Has Possession Of Su Yung

Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee enlisted the help of James Mitchell last week. The two noted that they would have a much easier time dealing with Susie rather than Su Yung and asked the Sinister Minister this week if he could turn her back into her less threatening persona. Mitchell agreed but needed Purrazzo and Kimber Lee to lure Su Yung out of hiding. Purrazzo then cut a promo that brought out Yung and then Mitchell came out and unleashed an army of undead brides against her.

Su fought back but just as she was going to give Purrazzo the poison mist, the Virtuoso grabbed her by the neck and forced the poison mist down her throat, seemingly paralyzing her in the process. Then she gave Yung the “Cosa Nostra” piledriver for good measure. The undead brides then walked out with Yung in their arms.

It’s Eric Young and Joe Doering’s World

Eric Young and Joe Doering continued their reign of terror this week. They interfered in the Cody Deaner vs Johnny Swinger match causing it to be thrown out. Young then cut a promo saying that their actions would continue until everyone’s “eyes are open.” He continued to say that this world belongs to them several times before the segment ended.

Later in the show, Deaner was upset in the back that Young interfered in his match. He talked about how Young was a pivotal figure in the early part of his career and he wants to show him that he’s not “nothing.” A match between the two was then scheduled for next week.

Rohit Raju Retains Again

Rohit Raju once again found away to retain his title this week. After dropping a non-title match to Crazzy Steve under a Suicide mask last week, a title match between Steve and Raju was scheduled for this week.

With the title on the line, Raju once again resorted to under-handed tactics to retain. He grabbed the middle rope during a pinning combination for extra leverage and got the 3-count.

The Motor City Machine Guns Have A Path To The Tag Team Championships

This week’s episode kicked off with tag-team action as the Motor City Machine Guns picked up a win over Team XXXL. During the match, it was noted on commentary that MCMG have a path to the championship and it starts with Team XXXL. They’d pick up the win with a neckbreaker/top-rope splash combo.

Josh Matthews then noted that next up on MCMG’s path to the championships is the North.

Next Week On Impact Wrestling

Here are the matches scheduled for next week’s show:

Cody Deaner vs Eric Young

Brian Myers vs TJP

Josh Alexander vs Chris Sabin

Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament (1st Round)

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee

Coming Up At Final Resolution On December 12th

The following matches have been scheduled for Final Resolution on December 12th: