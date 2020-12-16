Impact Results (12/15) Bullet Club Reunion

Impact Wrestling 12/15 saw Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows reunite in the show’s closing segment. We also saw the first semi-final match in the Knockouts tag-team title tournament and more.

Impact 12/15 Results:

Tenille Dashwood defeated Alisha Edwards Chris Bey defeated Manik via DQ Knockouts Tag Team Tournament (Semi-Final #1)

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz defeated Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary Brian Myers defeated Josh Alexander via DQ Karl Anderson defeated Chris Sabin

- Advertisement -

Below are 8 takeaways from Impact 12/15:

Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows Reunite

Last Tuesday night, Kenny Omega made his first appearance on Impact Wrestling. Saturday night at Final Resolution, he reunited with Karl Anderson. This week, Doc Gallows returned to the promotion, and the 3 former Bullet Club members were involved in a fight backstage with Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns.

The MCMG made some pre-match comments about Karl Anderson earlier on in the evening. This caused Anderson to leave the luxury bus and look to confront them. He ran into Rich Swann in the back, however, and the Impact champ and the Motor City Machine Guns sent Anderson back to the luxury bus with Callis and Omega. This did not sit well with Omega, who had some harsh words to say about Swann.

Later in the night, Anderson pulled out the victory over Chris Sabin. He required a handful of trunks to get the pin, however. After the match, Rich Swann came out and confronted Anderson for his cheating. Omega saw this in the back and left the bus.

A fight broke out backstage after Anderson clocked Swann. The MCMGs then came out to attack Anderson but Doc Gallows returned and attacked Shelley and Sabin. Omega then arrived backstage and took out Swann.

Omega, Anderson, Gallows, and Callis then closed the show standing tall over Swann and the MCGM. Callis then officially made the match between Omega and the Good Brothers vs Rich Swann and the MCMG for Hard to Kill.

Tony Khan Purchases More Advertising Time On Impact Wrestling

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone were not holding back on their TNA jokes this week. There were cracks about not being able to find AXS TV, and that it was public access TV. Khan said he’ll continue to allow Omega to show up on Impact Wrestling because he feels Omega is giving AEW free advertising. They then ran down the card for AEW Dynamite this week.

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Advance In Tag Title Tourney, Taya & Rosemary Eliminated

The first semi-final match of the Knockouts tag-team title tournament took place this week. The match saw Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and her ally, Kimber Lee, interfere. Purrazzo and Kimber Lee pulled Rosemary off the ring apron and gave her a flatliner on the stage, leaving Taya alone in the ring. Hogan then hit her twisting fisherman suplex for the win.

Hogan and Steelz will face the winners between Havok & Nevaeh vs Jordynne Grace & Jazz in the finals.

The Karate Man Debuts In Impact Wrestling

Some strange things seem to be going on with Ethan Page. At Final Resolution, Page lost to Karl Anderson and then there appeared to be some dissension between him and his partner, Josh Alexander. This week on Impact, Alexander took on Brian Myers in singles competition.

Page came down to ringside during the match but Myers threw him into a steel post. Later on in the match, Page’s alter-ego of “The Karate Man” would appear at ringside and attack Myers. This resulted in Alexander being disqualified and more dissension between Page and Alexander.

Ethan Page recently addressed the future of the North outside of Impact Wrestling in an interview.

Moose and Willie Mack To Face Off In An “I Quit” Match

Moose cut a promo this week and mentioned that after the main event last week, Willie Mack will be out of action for a few weeks. He expressed frustration that people still don’t see him as the more important champion between him and Rich Swann. This brought out Willie Mack but a team of security wouldn’t let the injured wrestler get too close to Moose. Mack then challenged Moose to an “I Quit” match at Genesis on account of Moose having beaten him via referee’s decision previously.

Mack got past security and the two men had to be pulled apart. Moose managed to get in a shot on Mack, however. He then turned his attention to security (who had ripped his suit) and beat them up to close the segment.

Chris Bey Picks Up Win Over X-Division Champion, Manik

At Final Resolution, Manik (who seems to have the exact same tattoos as TJP) defeated Rohit Raju to win the X-Division Championship. The issue is that TJP was not allowed to challenge for the title due to a previous match stipulation. So, Raju is out to prove that Manik is actually TJP in what is a bit of a Junkyard Dog/Stagger Lee throwback angle.

Bey encouraged Raju to be in his corner for his non-title match against Manik this week. The Ultimate Finesser had ulterior motives, however. Raju got in the ring, perhaps looking to unmask Manik, but he and Bey ended up in an argument. Raju then hit Bey, causing the disqualification. Now, Bey holds a win over the X-Division champion and Josh Matthews noted on commentary that this puts him in the title picture.

Tenille Dashwood Picks Up Win Over Alisha Edwards

After a couple of weeks of backstage altercations, former tag partners Alisha Edwards and Tenille Dashwood faced off in singles action this week. Alisha hit Tenille with a running bulldog and almost got the pin but it seemed Kaleb pulled Tenille out of the ring.

While on the outside, Alisha attempted to come off the top rope onto Dashwood but Dashwood pushed Kaleb in the way. As both competitors got back in the ring, Dashwood hit the Spotlight Kick and got the win.

Sami Callihan Has A Message For Eddie Edwards

.@TheSamiCallihan has challenged @TheEddieEdwards to a match to settle their grudge once and for all on the first IMPACT of 2021. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/bOsPCLCsA1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 16, 2020

After the match between Dashwood and Alisha, Sami Callihan’s music hit and we got a scrambled video from the Draw. He challenged Edwards to a match on the next Impact show on January 5th. The next two weeks, Impact will air “Best of” shows to close out 2020. Edwards told Callihan to enjoy his family for the holidays because it might be his last.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

The next two weeks of Impact Wrestling will be “Best of” shows. They are back in 2021 with all new programming as well as the Impact Plus event, Genesis, on January 9th and then the Hard to Kill PPV on January 16th. Below are the matches announced thus far:

Impact – January 5th, 2021

Eddie Edwards vs Sami Callihan

Genesis – January 9th, 2021

I Quit

Willie Mack vs Moose

Hard To Kill – January 16th