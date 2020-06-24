Impact Results (6/23): Return Of Aces & Eights Teased

Impact Wrestling continued the build to Slammiversary on Twitch and AXS TV this week. This week’s show featured Eddie Edwards vs Madman Fulton, Taya Valkyrie vs Susie, and the in-ring debut of Deonna Purrazzo.

Impact Wrestling 6/23 Quick Results:

Tasha Steelz w/Kiera Hogan defeated Neveah w/Havok Deonna Purrazzo defeated Alisha Edwards Taya Valkyrie defeated Susie Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger & Rohit Raju defeat Willie Mack, Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake Madman Fulton defeated Eddie Edwards

Here are 8 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 6/23:

D’Lo Brown “Putting The Band Back Together”

Why did @dlobrown75 have an Aces and 8s vest on the back of his chair? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/RYhZPJYJVU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2020

At the end of this week’s show, D’Lo Brown was shown speaking to someone on his laptop. He said he didn’t like being seen as a corporate stooge, something the members of Reno Scum had accused him of earlier in the show.

As D’Lo got up to leave, an Aces and Eights jacket was shown on his chair. The little guitar twang from the old Aces and Eights theme music also played.

Earlier in the show, an Aces and Eights moment featuring Luke “Doc” Gallows was also shown during the Flashback Moment of the Week.

Madman Fulton Picks Up Victory Over Eddie Edwards

In this week’s main event, Madman Fulton pinned a former world champion and wrestler scheduled to take part in the 5-way world title match at Slammiversary. He defeated Eddie Edwards while Ace Austin watched on from his corner.

The end of the match came shortly after Fulton kicked out from a tiger-driver. Edwards then charged at him for a Boston Knee Party but Fulton countered into a slam for the win. It was a clean victory for the former OVE member and a statement made to the rest of the roster.

Chris Bey Pins Willie Mack In Tag Action

Chris Bey’s case for a shot at Willie Mack’s X-division title improved this week. Johnny Swinger spent much of this week’s episode looking for a 3rd partner for him and Bey and landed on Rohit Raju. Bey didn’t seem pleased with this. They then took on the team of Willie Mack and the Deaners in 6-man action.

The end of the match came shortly after Mack gave Raju a stunner. Bey then came off the ropes with a springboard fame-asset on the X-Division champion and pinned him to earn his team the victory. No official match between Mack and Bey has been scheduled but one would have to assume it could potentially take place at Slammiversary.

Deonna Purrazzo Makes Alisha Edwards Tapout

Deonna Purrazzo made quick work of Alisha Edwards in her in-ring return to Impact this week. This was a contest pitting someone who utilizes strategy and technique (Purrazzo) versus someone who is driven by emotion (Edwards). Any time Edwards tried to fight back with a fury of offence, Purrazzo had the perfect counter for her. She picked up the victory with an armbar.

After the match, Jordynne Grace hit the ring in an attempt to get a little revenge for the two times Purrazzo has attacked her in recent weeks. Purrazzo fled the ring area pretty quickly to avoid the Knockouts champion, however.

It was later announced that Purrazzo will challenge Grace for the Knockouts title at Slammiversary.

The North Attack Ken Shamrock

Ethan Page was frustrated on a recent episode of Impact when he found people backstage watching old Ken Shamrock matches. This week, Shamrock caught Page making fun of him in the back. This was to set up a match between Shamrock and Josh Alexander but the bout never happened. Instead, both members of the North assaulted Shamrock before the match could even start.

Kylie Rae Saves Susie From Taya Valkyrie

After dropping her title rematch to Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie got back in the win column this week in a single’s match against Su Yung’s alter ego, Susie. During the match, it seemed as though Susie was channeling her Su Yung personality at points. She gave Valkyrie a run for her money and even countered the Road To Valhalla into a pinning combination for a near fall.

In the end, Valkyrie would finally land her finish and pick up the win. After the match, she continued to taunt Susie. This brought out Susie’s friend Kylie Rae who delivered a super kick to Valkyrie to take her out of the ring. Perhaps a collision between Kylie Rae and Taya Valkyrie is in the works.

Tasha Steelz Steals A Victory Against Nevaeh

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan have been aligned recently in Impact Wrestling as have Nevaeh and Havok. These two teams seem to be on a collision course to facing each other in tag-team action but this week it was Neveah taking on Tasha Steelz in single’s competition. These two recent signees kicked off this week’s show.

Neveah got the early advantage but after Hogan distracted her at ringside, Steelz was able to gain control. After Neveah began fighting back, Hogan again provided a distraction. Havok tried to confront Hogan but as this was happening, Steelz rolled up Neveah with a handful of trunks and got the 3-count.

Next Week On Impact Wrestling

The following has been booked for next week’s show: