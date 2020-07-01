Impact Results (6/30): New PPV Main Event, Eric Young’s Return Teased

As Impact Wrestling gets closer to Slammiversary on July 18th, the company continues to tease new wrestlers coming into the promotion. Impact has lost a lot of talent in the last year to other companies. Departing names over the last year include the Lucha Bros, Brian Cage, John Morrison (aka Johnny Impact) and more. Over the last week, they have parted ways with Michael Elgin and former World Champion Tessa Blanchard as well.

Now, Impact seems poised to shake up its roster with a fresh influx of talent. EC3’s return seems set. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows are all but confirmed to be headed to Impact. Heath Slater has heavily teased he could be on his way to the company. This week, Eric Young’s return to the promotion was teased as well.

Impact Results 6/30:

Chris Bey defeated Suicide TJP & Fallah Bah defeated Reno Scum TNA World Championship (Unofficial)

Moose (c) defeated Crazzy Steve Kiera Hogan w/Tasha Steelz defeated Havok w/Nevaeh Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin defeated Trey Miguel via DQ