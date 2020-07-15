Impact Results (7/14): Slammiversary Go-Home Show

Impact Wrestling presented its go-home show for Saturday’s Slammiversary PPV. The upcoming PPV has mainly been built on teases of what free agents might be coming in. This week featured several segments building up the scheduled matches on the show, however.
Impact Results 7/14:
- Havok, Nevaeh, Su Yung, Kylie Rae, Alisha Edwards defeated Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Kiera Hogan & Kimber Lee
- The Deaners defeated Team XXXL
- Crazzy Steve & Tommy Dreamer defeated Moose & Rohit Raju
Here are 7 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 7/14:
7A New Wrestler Has Officially Signed With Impact Wrestling
The most important segment from recent episodes of Impact Wrestling takes place just after the closing credits. This week, an unseen wrestler signed a contract and FedEx’ed it off to Scott D’Amore. The Impact Co-Vice President then remarked that Slammiversary “just got even more exciting.”