Impact Results (7/21): A New Era Begins

Impact 7/21 was the first episode following Slammiversary and featured several new signees making their AXS TV debut. The Good Brothers, Curt Hawkins, EC3, and the Motor City Machine Guns would all appear on the show.

Impact 7/21 Quick Results:

X-Division Championship

Chris Bey (c) defeated Willie Mack Havok & Neveah defeated Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan via DQ Rhino defeated Hernandez TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Moose (c) defeated Fallah Bah Impact Tag Team Championships

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated The North – New Champions

Here are 10 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 7/21

Motor City Machine Guns Win Tag Team Championships From The North

Both of these two teams scored big victories at Slammiversary. MCMG made their return to the promotion at the PPV as part of the Rascalz Open Challenge. The North retained their titles over Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock on the show as well. It was also announced on the PPV, that the MCMG would get the title opportunity on this show.

The finish of the match came when The North went for their assisted spine buster finish but Sabin reversed it into a cradle on Page and got the pin.

There have been all-new champions now (aside from Moose’s TNT title) since Slammiversary. Eddie Edwards is the new world champion, Chris Bey the X-Division champ, Deonna Purrazzo the new KO champ, and now MCMG with the tag belts.

MCMG are now 2-time Impact tag team champions. They first won the titles in 2010 (titles were vacant at the time) and lost them to Beer Money 6 months later.

Ace Austin’s Run-In Buddies Attack The Good Brothers

The Good Brothers made their AXS TV debut and took credit for Slammiversary trending worldwide. Their promo was then interrupted by Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Austin said that Anderson and Gallows owed them an apology for the Good Brothers attacking them at the end of Slammiversary. Austin and Fulton then attempted to attack Anderson and Gallows but the Good Brothers tossed them out of the ring and stood tall to end the segment.

Later in the show, Anderson and Gallows were shown in the parking lot when Austin and Fulton pulled up in an SUV. With The Good Brothers distracted, Reno Scum attacked them from behind. A match was then made for next week between the two tag-teams.

The Talkin-Shop-A-Mania PPV on FITE August 1st was also promoted during this segment.

Eric Young Confronts New Champion Eddie Edwards

Eddie Edwards came out this week and said he plans on being a fighting champion. Edwards said he plans on defending the title every week against all challengers. Eric Young then came out to confront the new champion. Edwards told EY that Rich Swann is his friend and there is concern that after Slammiversary and Young’s attack, Swann may never be able to wrestle or even walk again.

Young told Edwards that he could have just as easily attacked him and that the only reason he was champion now was that he allowed it to be the case. The two brawled and had to be separated to end the segment.

Later in the show, Trey Miguel told Edwards he’d like a shot at his title. The match was made for next week.

Curt Hawkins/Bryan Myers Is Coming To Impact Wrestling, Heath Slips In The Back Door

Two new signees to Impact were involved in backstage segments this week. A new vignette featuring the former Curt Hawkins was shown. Bryan Myers sent the following out on Twitter in regards to his pending Impact debut:

Also, Heath (who can no longer use his last name) was shown several times trying to get into the building. Rhino had told him at Slammiversary to show up. Finally, at the end of the show Slater snuck in through a door marked “Exit.”

EC3 Attacks “TNA World Champion” Moose

Shortly after Eddie Edwards said he plans on being a fighting champion, Moose let it be known he does not plan on doing the same. Moose said in the back that you have to be invited to challenge for his title. He blew off comments about EC3 possibly challenging for the belt as well.

Later in the show, Moose would defend the unofficial title against Fallah Bah. The finish of the match came when Moose countered a move from Fallah Bah with a rake to the eyes. Moose then followed that up with the recently renamed “Lights Out Spear” for the win.

“Wrestle House” To Debut Next Week

Rosemary has been trying to seduce John E Bravo as of late. The cards told her to manipulate him a while back. This week Bravo and Rosemary were shown in Bravo’s place where Rosemary thought they would be alone. Taya was there as well, however. Rosemary said, “Three’s a crowd unless its a party.” She then teleported several other guests to the home, including Crazzy Steve who remarked that this was the craziest reality show ever. It was then announced a new episode of “Wrestle House” will debut next week.

Chris Bey Retains In Slammiversary Rematch Against Willie Mack

At Slammiversary, Chris Bey defeated Willie Mack for the X-Division title. He did it without the help of Johnny Swinger as well. This week the “Finesse Division Champ” retained again over the former champion. The finish of the match came when Mack missed a 6-Star Frog Splash and Bey countered with a springboard cutter.

Later in the show, Rohit Raju interrupted Bey’s celebration in the locker room. Raju said that Bey has a bullseye on him now that he’s champion but Raju is willing to watch his back. Bey doesn’t seem too interested but didn’t immediately turn him down.

Havok & Neveah Pick Up Revenge On Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan had been victorious in recent single’s matches over Neveah and Havok but would drop this tag match here. The finish of the match came when Steelz hit Havok with a steel chair but even that didn’t do much to prevent Havok and Neveah from beating her team down. Havok basically no-sold the chair shot and continued to deliver a tombstone to Hogan. Neveah hit Steelz with the chair and her and Havok celebrated to end the segment.

Rhino Defeats Hernandez In Quick Fashion

Rhino and Hernandez recently had an arm wrestling contest that went a full week. The two then engaged in a brutal backstage brawl before earning each other’s respect and deciding to split the money they had bet one another. This week, Rhino would defeat Hernandez just moments after the bell rang to start the match. Both Rhino and Hernandez handed over a wad of cash to the referee but as Hernandez did so, Rhino Gored him for the victory. Rhino picks up the win and earned all the money.

Next Week On Impact Wrestling

