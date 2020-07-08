Impact Results (7/7): Return Of Former World Champions Teased

8 Return Of Former World Champions Teased

The most important segment on any episode of Impact Wrestling in recent weeks has occurred just before the show goes off the air. The return of Aces and Eights, Eric Young, and more have been hinted at during these post-credit segments.

This week, we saw an updated version of the Slammiversary promo that has been airing in recent weeks. During this update, the news anchor said that not only will a former World Champion be returning at Slammiverary but that person “Won’t be alone.”

Images flashed during this segment included clips of Bully Ray, James Storm, a Bulgarian flag, a Japanese flag, EC3, Chris Sabin, Eric Young, and Kurt Angle.

After the news anchor said that the returning world champion won’t be alone, several clips of other wrestlers were shown. These included Hurricane Helms, Amazing Red, Gail Kim, Luke Gallows, the Beautiful People, Lio Rush, Karl Anderson, Mike Bennett and Maria Kannellis and more.

The segment concluded with 3 hands grabbing 3 drinks. So, a lot of things being teased, in other words.