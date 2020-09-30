Impact Results 9/29: Full Card Set For Victory Road

Impact Wrestling is on the road to Bound For Glory on October 24th, 2020. Along that route, Impact will travel down Victory Road on Saturday for a special event airing on Impact Plus. On last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling, the full card for Saturday’s event was set and more.

Impact 9/29 Quick Results:

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary defeated Havok & Neveah Jordynne Grave defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bah defeated Johnny Swinger The North defeated Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Here are 8 Takeaways From Impact Wrestling 9/29:

Impact’s Tag Division Heating Up

Impact Wrestling’s tag-team division is really starting to heat up. There were two big matches in the division this week and multiple big matches upcoming.

This week the Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz in tag action. After the match, they got on the microphone and said it was time for them to challenge the Motor City Machine Guns for the titles. They issued the challenge for Bound For Glory.

Later in the night, however, more tag-team action would headline the show. Former tag champs the North took on Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. The North would score the victory after hitting Northern Assault on Ace Austin but a tag-team melee would ensue after the match. The Good Brothers came out to get in Page and Alexander’s face but Austin and Fulton attacked them from behind. The North then joined in on the assault but the sides were evened up when the Motor City Machine Guns came out to assist. 4 of the division’s top teams brawled to end the show.

Ken Shamrock Returns, Attacks Eddie Edwards

Last week’s show concluded with a mystery person attacking Eddie Edwards in the back. Edwards will face Eric Young for the Impact World Championship at Victory Road but perhaps an old rival is attempting to get in his way. He was cutting a promo on Young when Sami Callihan appeared on the stage. Edwards’ longtime rival insisted it was not him who attacked Edwards last week but he knows who it was. The lights went out again and when they came back on Ken Shamrock was behind Edwards. He took him out and applied the Ankle Lock submission. Edwards will have to go into his title match with Young at Victory Road in a weakened state.

Jordynne Grace Evens Series With Tenille Dashwood

Tenille Dashwood defeated Jordynne Grace thanks to her personal photographer, Kaleb Konley, in the main event last week. A rematch was granted this week between the two Knockouts. This week Grace would make Dashwood submit to a rear-naked choke, evening the series at 1-1. The rubber match was then scheduled for Victory Road on Saturday night.

Heath To Have His First Official Match At Victory Road

We learned this week that Heath maxed out his credit cards to pay for all the celebrity endorsements and infomercials he’s been purchasing. He pulled out the travelling wad of cash that has been making the rounds between wrestlers lately and noted that he can use the cash to pay his credit card bills. Just as he said this, however, Reno Scum attacked along with Hernandez and took the money.

Later in the show, Rhino convinced Scott D’Amore to allow the unsigned Heath to team with him against Reno Scum at Victory Road.

EC3 To Hold Funeral For TNA Title Next Week

EC3 is going to hold a funeral for the TNA World Championship next week.

Moose has been searching for EC3 who stole the TNA World title from him this summer. This week, EC3 appeared on a projection screen. He invited Moose to a funeral he is holding for the TNA title next week where he plans on burning the belt. It looks as though weeks worth of this angle could all culminate in a big segment next week.

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Attack Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary

This week’s episode kicked off with a wedding-related tag-team match. Rosemary is set to be married to John E. Bravo soon but things are a little complicated. As Rosemary is a demon, she needs a Sinister Minister of sorts to officiate the wedding. This requires bringing James Mitchell back from the undead realm. Havok and Rosemary joined in sending the devilish Mitchell to that realm earlier this year and Havok declined to help Rosemary in bringing him back, leading to this tag match.

Taya Valkyrie would pick up the win for her team when she hit Road to Valhalla on Neveah. After the match, however, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz would hit the ring. As Taya has been playing an active role in planning Rosemary’s wedding, Hogan and Steelz were told they would play no part in it. Evidently, this did not sit well with them and they opted to attack their new rivals. They would end up retreating as Havok & Neveah re-entered the ring.

It was later revealed that Valkyrie and Rosemary will take on Hogan and Steelz next week.

Fallah Bah To Be John E. Bravo’s Best Man

Johnny Swinger faced Fallah Bah this week with the stipulation that the winner would be John E Bravo’s Best Man at his wedding to Rosemary. Swinger appeared to have won the match after hitting Fallah Bah with Crazzy Steve’s monkey behind the ref’s back but the match result would not stand. A newly confident Bravo berated the ref for not seeing the illegal use of a foreign object and his assertiveness was enough to get the match re-started. Fallah Bah capitalized and scored the victory with a Banzai Drop in the corner.

Victory Road Lineup

Deonna Purrazzo may plan to snap Kylie Rae's arm at Bound For Glory but she has a title defense against Susie THIS SATURDAY at Victory Road first!

Here are the matches scheduled for Saturday’s Victory Road event:

Impact World Championship

Eric Young (c) vs Eddie Edwards

Eric Young (c) vs Eddie Edwards Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Susie

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Susie Brian Myers vs Tommy Dreamer

Tenille Dashwood vs Jordynne Grace

Reno Scum vs Heath & Rhino

X-Division Championship Open Challenge

Rohit Raju (c) vs TBD

Rich Swann has never worked harder than he has to prove his doubters wrong at Bound For Glory.

The updated Bound For Glory lineup is below: