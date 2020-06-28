Impact Said To Be Pushing Hard For Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

Impact Wrestling has built up their PPV on July 18th as the start of a new era for the promotion.

Impact Wrestling has built up their PPV on July 18th as the start of a new era for the promotion. Their weekly television show is filled with hints that multiple names recently released from WWE in April could be on their way to the promotion. Two of the names the company has teased are Karl Anderson & Luke “Doc” Gallows.

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Impact has tabled a strong offer to the tag-team, one that would also allow them to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling as well once that is possible. The hope is that Anderson and Gallows will be at the Slammiversary PPV on July 18th.

Gallows previously performed in Impact Wrestling from 2011 to 2013. After leaving the promotion, he joined Bullet Club in NJPW. While apart of the Impact roster, Gallows was a member of the Aces and Eights faction. Impact has recently been teasing a return of the group. Former member, D’Lo Brown, ominously broke out his old Aces and Eights vest at the end of last week’s episode.

Anderson & Gallows are 2x RAW tag-team champion in WWE. They also won the Tag Team World Cup in Saudi Arabia while in the promotion in 2019. They are 3x IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions in NJPW. Anderson and Gallows also won the World Tag League tournament in 2013 shortly after Gallows debuted.