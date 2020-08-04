Impact Signs Kimber Lee To Contract

Kimber Lee is now officially a member of the Impact roster. She has been performing on recent shows since the promotion began empty arena tapings. Impact announced today they have locked her up to an official contract.

The 30-year-old is a former CHIKARA Grand Champion. She also performed in WWE as part of the NXT brand from 2016 to 2018, sometimes under the name Abbey Laith. Kimber Lee defeated Havok twice to kick-start her run in Impact. She has since been defeated by Jordynne Grace, Neveah, and Deonna Purrazzo on episodes of Impact on AXS TV.

The company took to Twitter to announce Kimber Lee’s signing:

Tonight’s Impact Lineup

Impact Wrestling is back on AXS TV tonight with a stacked card. The former Heath Slater will make his in-ring debut for the promotion. Eddie Edwards will look to defend the Impact title for the first time this reign as well.

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s show: