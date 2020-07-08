IMPACT Slammiversary 2020 News and Updates

IMPACT Wrestling will be presenting their Slammiversary PPV event on Saturday July 18th. The company have had to make changes to the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Moose will be defending his ‘TNA’ Championship at the event; that was hinted at on a recent episode of the weekly AXS show. The self-proclaimed World Champion will be defending his belt against ECW legend Tommy Dreamer at the PPV.

Slammiversary Updates

The TNA Championship is now regarded as the top belt in the promotion. Former IMPACT Champion Tessa Blanchard was recently released by the company. IMPACT confirmed the news via a statement recently to media outlets; announcing that they are stripping Blanchard of the Impact title and ending their relationship with her.

“Impact Wrestling confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard. We have stripped her of the Impact Wrestling World Championship.”

The situation between the two parties became increasingly icy after the female star did not record and send content for the June 1 episode of Impact; this forced the company to make major edits to the script and thus end their business with the second generation star.

Fightful also recently confirmed that Madison Rayne will be taking part in the Knockouts Top Contender Gauntlet match on the show. Additionally, Johnny Swinger will be banned from ringside for the Chris Bey vs Willie Mack match.

