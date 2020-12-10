Thursday, December 10, 2020
Impact Touts 750,000+ Fans Viewed This Week’s Show Across All Platforms

By Michael Reichlin
Kenny Omega Impact Wrestling
Kenny Omega on Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a staggering audience for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. According to a press release sent in to SEScoops.com:

“More than 750,000 fans tuned in to AXS TV on December 8 or have logged on to official streams to witness the historic, industry-shaking episode.”

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore credits the crossover storyline with All Elite Wrestling. “The intrigue of what Kenny Omega and Don Callis were going to do on IMPACT! on AXS TV powered a huge night for us,” he said.

According to Nielsen, 244,342 people tuned into the live broadcast and the replay later in the evening. The Twitch peaked at 55,396 viewers and averaged 42,953 viewers for the two-hour show. Encore presentations on Facebook and YouTube added 68,918 and 268,414 viewers respectively to the television audience.

A clip of Josh Matthews interviewing Kenny Omega and Don Callis has racked up more than 197,242 views on Facebook, 342,000 views on YouTube, 146,000 views on Instagram and 219,000 views on Twitter.

D’Amore explained the math behind Impact calculating more than 750,000 people tuned in to this week’s show. “It is hard to compare apples and oranges, and some digital media provide better watch-data than others, but we feel confident over 750,000 U.S.-based fans watched the episode in the first 24-hours and 1-million fans have clicked on the various highlights we’ve put out on social media.”

When asked if Kenny Omega will be back on Impact next week, D’Amore said, “Don Callis alluded to this being years in the making; paradigm’s don’t shift in one night. See you on Tuesday.”

You can watch the full episode of this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV here:

