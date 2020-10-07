Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV (10/24)

By Michael Reichlin
Bound for Glory
Impact Wrestling: Bound for Glory 2020

Coming off this week’s edition of Impact television, the following is an updated card for Bound For Glory:

  • Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
  • Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie
  • Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
  • Six-Way Scramble Match: X-Division Champion Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace

Impact Wrestling presents Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 24th from Nashville, Tennessee. This is the 16th installment of the event.

- Advertisement -

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/5): Leader Of RETRIBUTION Revealed, Rollins & Murphy

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits...
Read more
WWE

WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star (Report)

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Hints At Unionizing In Wake Of WWE 3rd Party Ban

In a controversial move, WWE is set to assume ownership of Twitch and Cameo accounts belonging to members of its roster soon....
Read more
WWE

Robert Roode On James Storm Possibly Joining WWE

Fans have been wanting to see a Beer Money reunion in WWE ever since Bobby Roode joined NXT and these talks were...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali’s First Comments After Being Revealed As The Leader Of Retribution

The Retribution storyline saw a big development during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw when Mustafa Ali turned heel and was...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV (10/24)

Coming off this week's edition of Impact television, the following is an updated card for Bound For Glory: Impact...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 11

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Future Of WWE Tag Team

WWE has been teasing the break up for the team of Andrade and Angel Garza for a while now and latest reports...
Read more
WWE

Kurt Angle On Why He Refused WWE’s Offer To Manage Matt Riddle

Kurt Angle had revealed in previous interviews that WWE had offered him a role as the manager for the Ultimate Bro Matt...
Read more
AEW

Miro Explains How His AEW Deal Came Together

Miro was one of the biggest names released from WWE during their budget cuts back in April and fans had been wondering...
Read more
WWE

Damien Sandow Opens Up About His Failed Money In The Bank Cash In

Former WWE star Damien Sandow did not get a lot of spotlight moments in WWE but he made the most out of...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Down Against Two NFL Games (10/5)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.686 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
WWE

Erik Undergoes Surgery

With his tag team partner on the sidelines, Erik of The Viking Raiders is also out of action after undergoing surgery. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Riddick Moss Confirms He’s Been Working With A Torn ACL

WWE Supestar Riddick Moss has been working with a torn ACL for the past two months. He made the surprise revelation in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ethan Page & Joey Janela In Spat Over GCW Trading Cards

Ethan Page noted on Twitter today that he is pulling out of Joey Janela's Spring Break event this year. He said that...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Remembers Brian Pillman

Monday, October 5th marked 23 years since the death of wrestling legend Brian Pillman. The "Loose Cannon" famously once convinced Eric Bischoff...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Hints At Unionizing In Wake Of WWE 3rd Party Ban

In a controversial move, WWE is set to assume ownership of Twitch and Cameo accounts belonging to members of its roster soon....
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC