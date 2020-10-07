Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV (10/24)

Coming off this week’s edition of Impact television, the following is an updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie

Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Six-Way Scramble Match: X-Division Champion Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace

Impact Wrestling presents Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 24th from Nashville, Tennessee. This is the 16th installment of the event.