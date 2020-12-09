Impact Wrestling Breaks Viewership Record With Tuesday’s Twitch Stream

There can be no doubting that Kenny Omega’s advertised appearance on Impact Wrestling this week was a draw. The viewership of last night’s broadcast on Twitch was more than double Impact’s previous record on the platform. By the end of the show, over 55,000 people had tuned in on Twitch.

The promotion sent out the following Tweet to note the achievement:

?Trending #3 right now.

?Double our previous all-time viewership record on Twitch.

?Top 5 channel on ALL OF TWITCH right now. #IMPACTonAXSTV — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2020

Impact Wrestling also noted that they were the #1 trend on Twitter last night:

Thank you for making us the #1 trend on Twitter last night! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/NKv8j7JAk5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2020

Scott D’Amore posted about the show’s success. He used the phrase “shift of power” that Tony Khan alluded to in a Tweet a few weeks back as well.

Unbelievable what we are seeing. Years in the making. A complete shift in power.

Believe this, @TheDonCallis & @KennyOmegamanX have shaken pro wrestling to its core. We have @AEW & @IMPACTWRESTLING in the same universe.#IMPACTonAXSTV #AEWDynamite https://t.co/go6dJMBpuD — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) December 9, 2020

Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo also commented on how many new fans were watching the show.

So many new eyes on me. ?????



Hello. I’m your 2x Knockouts Champion, The FIRST EVER Iron Woman of @IMPACTWRESTLING, The Greatest Technical Women’s Wrestler in the world, The #Virtuosa ?#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/H5LhrxILcS — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 9, 2020

Dave Meltzer noted the following about the reaction to last night’s viewership:

The little bit I've heard is that it surprised even the people who expected it to do great. https://t.co/YVBBrtg5O4 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 9, 2020

Much of last night’s show was hyping up Saturday’s Final Resolution event. The show will air on Impact’s streaming service, Impact Plus. The following matches have been scheduled for the event: