Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home Impact

Impact Wrestling Breaks Viewership Record With Tuesday’s Twitch Stream

Impact's show last night more than doubled the company's viewership record on Twitch.

By Ian Carey
Kenny Omega on Impact Wrestling
Josh Matthews interviews Don Callis & Kenny Omega

There can be no doubting that Kenny Omega’s advertised appearance on Impact Wrestling this week was a draw. The viewership of last night’s broadcast on Twitch was more than double Impact’s previous record on the platform. By the end of the show, over 55,000 people had tuned in on Twitch.

The promotion sent out the following Tweet to note the achievement:

Impact Wrestling also noted that they were the #1 trend on Twitter last night:

- Advertisement -

Scott D’Amore posted about the show’s success. He used the phrase “shift of power” that Tony Khan alluded to in a Tweet a few weeks back as well.

Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo also commented on how many new fans were watching the show.

Dave Meltzer noted the following about the reaction to last night’s viewership:

Much of last night’s show was hyping up Saturday’s Final Resolution event. The show will air on Impact’s streaming service, Impact Plus. The following matches have been scheduled for the event:

  • Impact World Championship
    Rich Swann (c) vs Chris Bey
  • Karl Anderson vs Ethan Page
  • Knockouts Championship
    Deonna Purrazzo vs Rosemary
  • Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb vs Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards
  • Old School Rules
    (If Larry D loses he’s charged with attempted murder, if he wins, he’s not)
    Larry D vs Tommy Dreamer
  • Eric Young vs Rhino
  • X-Division Championship
    Open Challenge (Defeat Rohit Challenge)
    Rohit Raju (c) vs TBA
  • Hernandez vs Fallah Bah
  • The Sea Stars vs Havok & Nevaeh

Latest Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre Talks Potential Rematch With Roman Reigns At ‘WrestleMania-Level’ Event

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
The Survivor Series match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre ended with Jey Uso getting involved in the bout; leaving fans wanting a rematch...
Read more

Backstage News On Tuesday’s WWE Employee Meeting

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
WWE held an all hands on deck virtual meeting for the employees out of their headquarters in Stamford, CT yesterday, according to reports from...
Read more

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

AEW Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

NXT Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more

AEW Announces Holiday Bash & New Year’s Smash Dynamite Episodes, Snoop Dogg Appearance

AEW Andrew Ravens -
AEW is closing out 2020 and starting off 2021 with some special themed episodes of Dynamite.  On Wednesday’s show on TNT, All Elite Wrestling announced...
Read more

Karrion Kross Returns From Injury On WWE NXT

NXT Andrew Ravens -
Karrion Kross has made his return from being sidelined with an injury and is now back on WWE NXT.  Wednesday’s episode saw Scarlett have a...
Read more

Shaq Addresses Cody Beef, Brandi Rhodes Throws Drink On Him During AEW Dynamite

AEW Andrew Ravens -
Just as AEW announced earlier this week, Shaquille O’Neal spoke with Tony Schiavone on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This came after Shaq’s name was...
Read more

Sting Has Exchange With Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Appearance

AEW Andrew Ravens -
As promised, Sting made an appearance on AEW Dynamite for a second straight week, but this time he spoke. Sting interrupted an interview segment with...
Read more

Results

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC