Impact Wrestling Breaks Viewership Record With Tuesday’s Twitch Stream

There can be no doubting that Kenny Omega’s advertised appearance on Impact Wrestling this week was a draw. The viewership of last night’s broadcast on Twitch was more than double Impact’s previous record on the platform. By the end of the show, over 55,000 people had tuned in on Twitch.
The promotion sent out the following Tweet to note the achievement:
Impact Wrestling also noted that they were the #1 trend on Twitter last night:
Scott D’Amore posted about the show’s success. He used the phrase “shift of power” that Tony Khan alluded to in a Tweet a few weeks back as well.
Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo also commented on how many new fans were watching the show.
Dave Meltzer noted the following about the reaction to last night’s viewership:
Much of last night’s show was hyping up Saturday’s Final Resolution event. The show will air on Impact’s streaming service, Impact Plus. The following matches have been scheduled for the event:
- Impact World Championship
Rich Swann (c) vs Chris Bey
- Karl Anderson vs Ethan Page
- Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo vs Rosemary
- Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb vs Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards
- Old School Rules
(If Larry D loses he’s charged with attempted murder, if he wins, he’s not)
Larry D vs Tommy Dreamer
- Eric Young vs Rhino
- X-Division Championship
Open Challenge (Defeat Rohit Challenge)
Rohit Raju (c) vs TBA
- Hernandez vs Fallah Bah
- The Sea Stars vs Havok & Nevaeh