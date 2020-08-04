Impact Wrestling Emergence: 2-Week Special Event Announced

Impact Wrestling has announced Emergence, a 2-week event that will air on AXS TV later this month.

These will be special editions of Impact’s weekly TV show, similar to AEW Fyter Fest and NXT’s Great American Bash.

- Advertisement -

Impact Wrestling: Emergence will air Tuesday, August 18th and Tuesday, August 25th. A teaser released by Impact states, “Personal rivalries will be settled and championships will be on the line.”

The first match confirmed for Emergence is Deonna Purrazzo defending the Knockouts title against former champion Jordynne Grace. The contest is scheduled for Emergence Night Two on 8/25.

We expect Impact to announce more details for Emergence on tonight’s broadcast.