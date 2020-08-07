Impact Wrestling EVP Open To Interpromotional Match With FTR

Fans could be in store to see the first interpromotional match between two tag teams in AEW and Impact Wrestling.

FTR and The North have gone public through social media about how they want to wrestle each other. Although FTR is under contract with AEW and The North is with Impact wrestling, Impact EVP Scott D’Amore says he’s down to make it happen.

- Advertisement -

This possibility all started when Dax Harwood quote tweeted a video of their match from Dynamite this week.

He stated, “Real quick; this is what makes us a great tag team. Not fancy double teams. Not 30-second sequences. Keeping the freshman in, using your partner, knowing where each other is at all times, feeding him & he executes. That’s all. Back to the ice!”

This led to Ethan Page responding to the tweet where he mentioned how they needed to work together right away, which Harwood agreed to the belief.

D’Amore then chimed in with a suggestion with, “Well Dax, you know I have mad respect for you & [Cash Wheeler]. I can assure you that [Impact Wrestling] supports making it happen,” he tweeted. “How about a home & home series between FTR and #TheNorth?”

It should be noted that D’Amore also tagged Chris Jericho about how they can make this happen. AEW President Tony Khan has yet to comment or any other AEW executives.

Real quick; this is what makes us a great tag team. Not fancy double teams. Not 30 second sequences. Keeping the fresh man in, using your partner, knowing where each other is at all times, feeding him & he executes.



That’s all. Back to the ice!#FTR?? https://t.co/d1ApZyk1E9 — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) August 6, 2020

This is why we need to work …. ASAP — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 6, 2020

I’m begging ya! We need to talk to our bosses. — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) August 6, 2020