Friday, August 7, 2020

Impact Wrestling EVP Open To Interpromotional Match With FTR

Let's see if the two sides can work together

By Andrew Ravens
FTR
FTR (Photos: AEW)

Fans could be in store to see the first interpromotional match between two tag teams in AEW and Impact Wrestling.

FTR and The North have gone public through social media about how they want to wrestle each other. Although FTR is under contract with AEW and The North is with Impact wrestling, Impact EVP Scott D’Amore says he’s down to make it happen.

- Advertisement -

This possibility all started when Dax Harwood quote tweeted a video of their match from Dynamite this week.

He stated, “Real quick; this is what makes us a great tag team. Not fancy double teams. Not 30-second sequences. Keeping the freshman in, using your partner, knowing where each other is at all times, feeding him & he executes. That’s all. Back to the ice!”

This led to Ethan Page responding to the tweet where he mentioned how they needed to work together right away, which Harwood agreed to the belief. 

D’Amore then chimed in with a suggestion with, “Well Dax, you know I have mad respect for you & [Cash Wheeler]. I can assure you that [Impact Wrestling] supports making it happen,” he tweeted. “How about a home & home series between FTR and #TheNorth?”

It should be noted that D’Amore also tagged Chris Jericho about how they can make this happen. AEW President Tony Khan has yet to comment or any other AEW executives. 

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Another RAW Superstar

Vince McMahon has reportedly lost interest in RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali despite plans to push the Superstar only months ago.
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer. Vince held a creative...
Read more
AEW

Update On Rey Mysterio’s Future, Including Strong Offer from AEW

Rey Mysterio Jr. has been negotiating with WWE and AEW in recent weeks, with both organizations making strong offers to retain his...
Read more
WWE

Kofi Kingston On People Not Considering The Rock As The First Black WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston's monumental WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 last year made him part of an elite line up of stars who...
Read more
AEW

Sammy Guevara Reportedly Receives Heat Backstage After Matt Hardy Chair Spot

Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara reportedly received heat backstage within AEW following this week's episode of Dynamite after a steel chair spot...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple...
Read more
WWE

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Set For WWE SummerSlam

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt has been announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV. WWE confirmed...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Plans For This Year’s WWE Draft

News broke earlier this month that WWE is planning a draft for this year, but the date has changed several times.
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Confirms Production Of AEW Video Game, Details What Fans Can Expect

Kenny Omega did an interview with Venn and during the chat, he addressed the status of the fabled AEW video game.
Read more
AEW

Impact Wrestling EVP Open To Interpromotional Match With FTR

Fans could be in store to see the first interpromotional match between two tag teams in AEW and Impact Wrestling.
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly Gives Sareee Permission To Wrestle For Other Promotions

WWE is reportedly allowing Sareee to wrestle for other promotions while she waits to move to the United States. The top Japanese women's wrestler signed...
Read more
Wrestling News

AEW Loses Big Supporter At WarnerMedia After Company Restructuring

AEW has lost a major supporter at WarnerMedia as Kevin Reilly is gone from the company.  The Hollywood Reporter...
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer. Vince held a creative...
Read more
AEW

Brandi Rhodes Deactivates Her Twitter Account

AEW's Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has deactivated her Twitter account. Comments on her Instagram account have also been limited. While Brandi...
Read more
AEW

Vickie Guerrero Officially Signs With AEW

Vickie Guerrero is officially a member of the AEW roster. She was recently announced as the new manager for former AEW Women's...
Read more
Impact

Update On Impact Wrestling’s TV Ratings

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV's audience is skewing older than the audiences of other wrestling companies at the moment. Average monthly ratings...
Read more
MLW

Brian Pillman Jr. Seeking His Release From MLW

Brian Pillman Jr. is hoping to be released from his MLW contract. The 26-year-old holds no ill-will to the promotion but as...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC