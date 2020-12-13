Impact Wrestling Final Resolution Results & Videos

Impact Wrestling held Final Resolution 2020 Saturday night on Impact Plus. Here are the quick results:It features three championship matches.

Tommy Dreamer defeated Larry D in an “Old School Results” match. Per the stipulation, Larry D must go to jail for the attempted murder of John E. Bravo.

Havok & Neveah defeated The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo).

Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb defeated Alisha & Eddie Edwards.

Hernandez defeated Fallah Bahh. Kiera Hogan was the guest referee and Tasha Steelz served as guest ring announcer.

Eric Young (w/ Joe Doering) defeated Rhino. After the match, The Deaners confronted Young. Cody Deaner turns on his partner and family Cousin Jake.

Manik defeated Rohit Rajuto capture the X Division Championship.

Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo w/ Kimber Lee retained against Rosemary w/ Taya Valkyrie.

Kenny Omega & Don Callis invited Karl Anderson on to their luxury bus. Omega and Callis said Anderson should be able to defeat Ethan Page very quickly. They encouraged him to bring out his inner “Machine Gun.”

Karl Anderson defeated Ethan Page w/ Josh Alexander. As a result, The North will not get another title shot against the Good Brothers. After the match, it appeared that Page and Alexander broke up.

Rich Swann defeated Chris Bey to retain the Impact Wrestling World Championship. After the match, Moose handed the Impact title to Swann and the two had a stare down.

Impact posted a bunch of videos from the pay-per-view to the Impact YouTube channel. You can see some highlights below: