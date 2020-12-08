Impact Wrestling Preview: Kenny Omega & Don Callis To ‘Shock The World’ Again

History will be made tonight on Impact Wrestling.

New AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear to address the events that transpired at the conclusion of last week’s AEW Dynamite. Omega will be joined by Don Callis, who promises to “shock the world” once again.

In addition to Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Impact will feature:

Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary in the final First Round match of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament

Josh Alexander of The North vs. Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns

Eric Young vs. Cody Deaner

Brian Myers vs. TJP

Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 8pm EST on AXS TV & Twitch.

