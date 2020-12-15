Impact Wrestling Preview (12/15): Kenny Omega, Anderson vs. Sabin

Impact Wrestling returns to tonight on AXS TV. The company looks to capitalize on the success of last week’s show, which saw Impact’s highest viewership in years.

Tonight’s broadcast will see:

Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin in singles action. Impact has teased possible involvement between Karl Anderson and Kenny Omega.

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament: Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary (Second round match).

Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards.

Fallout from Saturday’s Final Destination event.

Plus, we will see the return of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis. Omega and Callis made an impact last week. The Invisible Hand is teasing that if fans thought last week was shocking, just wait until they see what’s in store tonight.

Impact Wrestling airs Tuesday nights at 8pm (Eastern) on AXS TV and the Impact Wrestling Twitch channel.