Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Impact Wrestling Preview (12/15): Kenny Omega, Anderson vs. Sabin

By Michael Reichlin

By Michael Reichlin
Kenny Omega Impact
Kenny Omega & Don Callis return to Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling returns to tonight on AXS TV. The company looks to capitalize on the success of last week’s show, which saw Impact’s highest viewership in years.

Tonight’s broadcast will see:

  • Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament: Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary (Second round match).
  • Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards.
Plus, we will see the return of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis. Omega and Callis made an impact last week. The Invisible Hand is teasing that if fans thought last week was shocking, just wait until they see what’s in store tonight.

Impact Wrestling airs Tuesday nights at 8pm (Eastern) on AXS TV and the Impact Wrestling Twitch channel.

