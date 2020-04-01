Impact Wrestling Results & 10 Takeaways (3/31/20)

10 Building To Tessa Blanchard vs Michael Elgin vs Eddie Edwards

In the main event this week, Tessa Blanchard defeated Ethan Page. Eddie Edwards came out to ringside and prevented Josh Alexander from getting involved in the match. This allowed Blanchard to hit Magnum on Page for the win. Earlier in the evening, Page had helped Alexander score the upset victory over Edwards but then Blanchard came out to prevent the 2-on-1 attack from the North. Edwards then repaid the favor to her in this match here.

After the match, however, Michael Elgin hit the ring and took out both Blanchard and Edwards with a clothesline. Elgin attempted to powerbomb Blanchard but Edwards hit him with a kick and the two babyfaces stood tall in the ring while Elgin stared at them from the outside to end the show.

It’s not clear when we will get this match but when we do, Michael Elgin will likely stop at nothing to come away with the belt.