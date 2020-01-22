Impact Wrestling Results & 8 Takeaways (1/21/20)

8 Challengers Step Up To Tessa Blanchard

Impact Wrestling kicked off this week with Tessa Blanchard delivering an in-ring promo. She was interrupted by Taya Valkyrie who noted that Blanchard was afraid to return to the Knockouts division. Taya and Blanchard have a long history and have feuded over the Knockouts title and AAA’s Reina de Reinas title. Ace Austin also came out and noted he was victorious over Blanchard at Bound for Glory when he won the X-Division Championship ladder match.

A brawl started as Austin and Taya teamed up on the champion. This brought out Trey who still has a grudge against Ace Austin for the things he said about his mother. A tag match pitting Blanchard and Trey against Austin and Valkyrie was scheduled for the main event.

During the match, Blanchard took Taya out with a plancha but this left Austin and Trey alone in the ring. Austin would then pick up the win with the Fold (flipping neckbreaker/blockbuster) on Trey. Taya and Ace celebrated to end the show but Taya didn’t want him to get too close.

What does this mean in terms of who will face Blanchard for the title next?