Impact Wrestling Results & 8 Takeaways (1/21/20)

Impact Wrestling presented its first show from their recent tapings in Mexico last night on AXS TV. The show did not air on Twitch this week due to the ongoing ban that likely stems from Rob Van Dam’s celebration with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s girlfriend last week.
Impact Wrestling 1/21/20 Quick Results:
- Taurus defeated Moose and Rhino (triple threat)
- Joey Ryan defeated Maximo
- Havok defeated Rosemary
- Willie Mack defeated Rohit Raju
- Taya Valkyrie & Ace Austin defeated Tessa Blanchard & Trey Miguel
Here are 8 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 1/21/20:
8Challengers Step Up To Tessa Blanchard
Impact Wrestling kicked off this week with Tessa Blanchard delivering an in-ring promo. She was interrupted by Taya Valkyrie who noted that Blanchard was afraid to return to the Knockouts division. Taya and Blanchard have a long history and have feuded over the Knockouts title and AAA’s Reina de Reinas title. Ace Austin also came out and noted he was victorious over Blanchard at Bound for Glory when he won the X-Division Championship ladder match.
A brawl started as Austin and Taya teamed up on the champion. This brought out Trey who still has a grudge against Ace Austin for the things he said about his mother. A tag match pitting Blanchard and Trey against Austin and Valkyrie was scheduled for the main event.
During the match, Blanchard took Taya out with a plancha but this left Austin and Trey alone in the ring. Austin would then pick up the win with the Fold (flipping neckbreaker/blockbuster) on Trey. Taya and Ace celebrated to end the show but Taya didn’t want him to get too close.
What does this mean in terms of who will face Blanchard for the title next?