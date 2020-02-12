Impact Wrestling Results & 8 Takeaways (2/11/20)

Impact Wrestling presented a show from Mexico again this week. The main event for the show featured a Knockouts Championship match between Taya Valkyrie and challenger, Jordynne Grace.
Impact Wrestling 2/11/20 Quick Results:
- Best of 5 Series: Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards (Elgin leads 2-0)
- Madman Fulton defeated Daga
- Fallah Bah defeated Ethan Page
- Rob Van Dam defeated Joey Ryan
- Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju defeated Willie Mack & Johnny Swinger
- Knockouts Championship
Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie (c) – New Champion
Here are 8 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 2/11/20:
8Jordynne Grace Wins Knockouts Championship
Jordynne Grace is the new Knockouts Champion in Impact Wrestling. She defeated the longest-reigning champion in the title’s lineage to do so in the main event of this week’s episode.
John E Bravo made several attempts to steal the victory for Taya but Grace had an answer for him each time. It looked as though Grace would be counted out of the ring after taking a powerbomb on top of the steel steps followed by a Road to Valhalla on the stage but the challenger persevered and was able to make it back to the ring in time.
The closing moments came when Grace hit the Grace Driver but Bravo pulled the ref out of the ring. Taya then missed a spear and hit Bravo. Grace then hit a senton on both Bravo and Taya from the top before hitting another Grace Driver on Taya for the win. She would celebrate with her new title to close the show.