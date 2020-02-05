Impact Wrestling Results & 8 Takeaways (2/4/20)

Impact Wrestling presented another show from Frontenac, Mexico this week. The promotion is building to the Impact Plus exclusive event “Impact Sacrifice” on February 22nd. Impact will also be in Las Vegas for a set of TV tapings this weekend.
Impact Wrestling 2/4/20 Quick Results:
- Tessa Blanchard defeated Adam Thornstowe (Reno Scum)
- Rhino defeated Taurus
- Rosemary vs Suzie – Double Countout
- TJP defeated Vikingo
- Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Dave & Jake Crist
- Street Fight: Ace Austin defeated Tommy Dreamer
Here are 8 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 2/4/20:
8Tessa Blanchard Prepares To Face Ace Austin
As Blanchard prepares to take on Ace Austin on February 22nd, 2020, she faced his run-in buddy from Reno Scum this week. Blanchard defeated Thornstowe with a Buzzsaw DDT but was attacked after by Luster the Legend and Ace Austin. This brought out Tommy Dreamer for the save and set-up the night’s main event between Austin and Dreamer in a street fight.