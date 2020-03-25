Impact Wrestling Results & 8 Takeaways (3/24/20)

8 Rosemary, Havok, & Su Yung Align In The Undead Realm

The undead division was on full display during this episode of Impact Wrestling. Havok and Su Yung were about to do battle in the undead realm when the Twitch stream cut-out and showed a disclaimer asking for fans to go to Impact’s YouTube channel as the content of the scene was deemed not suitable for the platform. In the end, the two battled until James Mitchell let it be known that both warriors were too much trouble and he banished both of them to the barren wastelands of the undead realm.

At the end of the show, Rosemary eventually teleported to where Su and Havok both were and asked the two to align with her to undo what Mitchell had done to them. Havok and Su returned to Mitchell and Havok stabbed him. The last scene was Mitchell waking up in heaven and asking “Who booked this s**t?”