Impact Wrestling Results & 9 Takeaways (1/28/20)

Impact Wrestling was back in Frontenac, Mexico this week for another edition of its weekly television program. They were also back on Twitch this week as the ban caused by Rob Van Dam’s celebrations with his girlfriend and girlfriend’s girlfriend has been lifted.

Impact Wrestling 1/28/20 Quick Results:

Vikingo defeated Josh Alexander w/Ethan Page Dez & Wentz (the Rascalz) defeated Pagano & Murder Clown Moose defeated Taurus #1 Contender for Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace defeated Madison Rayne vs Kiera Hogan Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Reno Scum Best of 5 Series (Match 1): Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards (Elgin leads 1-0)

Here are 9 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 1/28/20: