Impact Wrestling Results & 9 Takeaways (1/28/20)

Impact Wrestling was back in Frontenac, Mexico this week for another edition of its weekly television program. They were also back on Twitch this week as the ban caused by Rob Van Dam’s celebrations with his girlfriend and girlfriend’s girlfriend has been lifted.
Impact Wrestling 1/28/20 Quick Results:
- Vikingo defeated Josh Alexander w/Ethan Page
- Dez & Wentz (the Rascalz) defeated Pagano & Murder Clown
- Moose defeated Taurus
- #1 Contender for Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace defeated Madison Rayne vs Kiera Hogan
- Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Reno Scum
- Best of 5 Series (Match 1): Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards (Elgin leads 1-0)
Here are 9 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 1/28/20:
9Michael Elgin Takes Early Lead In Series Against Eddie Edwards
Michael Elgin really feels cheated by the referee’s decision at Hard to Kill. Elgin feels Edwards tapped to his crossface during their single’s match but he was really just reaching for the ropes when his hand hit the mat. Regardless, Elgin feels he should have been awarded Edwards’ Call Your Shot trophy. They met in this week’s main event in the first of their best-of-5-series.
Elgin would score the first victory in the series, choking out his rival after delivering a Death Valley Driver from the top rope.