Impact Wrestling Results & 9 Takeaways (2/18/20)

Impact Wrestling 2/18/20 was taped from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. This week’s episode was the first to air from the recent tapings. The show was also the last before Saturday’s Sacrifice event on Impact Plus from Louisville, Kentucky.
Impact Wrestling 2/18/20 Quick Results:
- TJP defeated Josh Alexander
- Willie Mack defeated Johnny Swinger
- Madison Rayne defeated Mazzerati
- Best of 5 Series
Eddie Edwards defeated Michael Elgin (Elgin leads 2-1)
- Rhino defeated Dave Crist
- Ace Austin & Reno Scum defeated Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer & Trey
Here are 9 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 2/18/20:
9Ace Austin Wins Big Heading Into Sacrifice
With Sacrifice and an Impact Wrestling World Championship title shot waiting for him on Saturday, Ace Austin scored a victory in this week’s main event. Ace Austin kicked the ring ropes as Trey was entering the ring from the outside, causing a low-blow and allowing the X-Division champion to hit the Fold for the victory.
Austin celebrated with Reno Scum on the outside as Josh Matthews commented that if Austin can hit the Fold on Saturday against Blanchard at Sacrifice, we could have a new world champion.