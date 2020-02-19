Impact Wrestling Results & 9 Takeaways (2/18/20)

Impact Wrestling 2/18/20 was taped from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. This week’s episode was the first to air from the recent tapings. The show was also the last before Saturday’s Sacrifice event on Impact Plus from Louisville, Kentucky.

Impact Wrestling 2/18/20 Quick Results:

TJP defeated Josh Alexander Willie Mack defeated Johnny Swinger Madison Rayne defeated Mazzerati Best of 5 Series

Eddie Edwards defeated Michael Elgin (Elgin leads 2-1) Rhino defeated Dave Crist Ace Austin & Reno Scum defeated Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer & Trey

Here are 9 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 2/18/20: