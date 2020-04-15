Impact Wrestling Results & 9 Takeaways (4/14/20)

9 Sami Callihan Continues ICU Mind Games With Ken Shamrock

Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock engaged in a contract-signing segment this week to close out the show. Callihan spent the opening moments of the segment antagonizing the legend but when Shamrock went to attack, the lights went out. When they came back on Callihan was gone but mystery people with signs over their faces were all around ringside. Shamrock went to the back to look for Callihan and chased after one of the mystery ICU people. Shamrock hopped in a car and hoped to follow the mystery person but received a call on his cell from Sami who told him to tip his driver. Then a bunch of the ICU-sign-faced people began trying to tip over the car he was in to end the segment.

It’s not clear what Callihan has instore for Shamrock next week but one can only assume he’ll continue the mind games. Their match will headline next week’s show.